Mariah Carey slammed for being 'bananas'

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has been slammed by her co-star Rob Huebel over her "bananas" behaviour on the set of ‘The House’.

Carey was set to make a cameo in the film and play herself, but co-star Rob Huebel suggested that things didn't go well with her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We did some re-shoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well," Huebel said on a radio show.

"F*****g, what is going on with her? It was bananas," he added.

Huebel said that Carey showed up "four hours late" on the set and later made "amazing request", which included asking for "all white roses" and stuffed lambs in her trailer.

"She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, 'You guys, I don't want to sing that song.' They're like, 'We hired you to sing this song'," he said.

