RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2017 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Mariah Carey slammed for being 'bananas'

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has been slammed by her co-star Rob Huebel over her "bananas" behaviour on the set of ‘The House’.

Carey was set to make a cameo in the film and play herself, but co-star Rob Huebel suggested that things didn't go well with her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We did some re-shoots with a pop star named Mariah Carey. It did not go well," Huebel said on a radio show.

"F*****g, what is going on with her? It was bananas," he added.

Huebel said that Carey showed up "four hours late" on the set and later made "amazing request", which included asking for "all white roses" and stuffed lambs in her trailer.

"She was hired to sing one song, and she was like, 'You guys, I don't want to sing that song.' They're like, 'We hired you to sing this song'," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mariah Carey The House Rob Huebel
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2017

There's nothing but unconditional love: Cannon on Mariah Carey

MUMBAI: Rapper-actor Nick Cannon says that he and his former wife Mariah Carey are only best friends. "Are you and Mariah still sleeping together?" he was asked on 'The Wendy Williams Show'.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Britney Spears and Mariah Carey inspired singer Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: The independent music community may not be as big as Bollywood, but it’s definitely growing and the latest addition to it is singer Ambili Menon. The singer is signed under Qyuki – a digital content company.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey's son loses his first tooth

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey's five-year-old son Moroccan has lost his first tooth. Carey shared a video on Instagram on Wednesday that showed Moroccan's reaction when he realised he had lost one of his teeth, reports people.com.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2017

Mariah Carey forms Butterfly Mc Records jointly with Epic Records

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum global superstar Mariah Carey, the best-selling female artist of all time with 18 Hot 100 #1 hits, inks an exclusive joint partnership of Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Enter­tainment, it was announced today by LA Reid, who is the Chair­man

read more

RnM Biz

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

News
Do private FM stations need sports commentary?

MUMBAI: The radio industry churns out multiple programmes every year.read more

News
Big FM launches two new stations in Uttar Pradesh
,

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in the markets of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andread more

News
IRF 2017: Prioritising content and creative advertising

MUMBAI: The Indian radio industry has moved to Phase III and it has opened gates for more regionaread more

Press Releases
New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Prateek Kuhad wins International Songwriting Competition

MUMBAI: Prateek Kuhad's latest ‘Tum Jab Paas’ demonstrates a collective story about the sweet innocence of love, his ear for melody and ease with...read more

2
Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to my face: Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says singer Neha Kakkar's voice brings smile to her face. Kriti, along with her ‘Raabta’ co-star Sushant Singh Rajput,...read more

3
'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes

MUMBAI: Kakkar siblings have created a digital history. Their song ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ has crossed a 'million likes' on YouTube. We’ve heard of...read more

4
Celine Dion wore dress packed with tissues

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion's sleeves on her gown she adorned at the Billboard Music Awards were packed up with tissue paper, according to her...read more

5
Pritam Da's team is most updated: Singer Amit Mishra

MUMBAI: Music composer Pritam is known to deliver hits in Bollywood and any name associated with him too becomes an instant hit. Well, singer Amit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group