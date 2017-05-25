RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

Freedom of thought will lead to a freer, richer, personal experience: Vipin Mishra

MUMBAI: Not every music can stay in the confined walls of Bollywood and such is the music of Notorious, an indie label. The label originated when film writer Atul Sabharwal and music composer Vipin Mishra planned to give wings to their creative side.

The label has plans of releasing a series of music videos in collaboration with Qyuki Digital.

On their partnership with Qyuki Digital, Mishra stated, "Creative people like us can create content, but a platform like Qyuki maximises its reach."

Their first collaborative project 'Kya Tu Jaane' has released and the work on the second track has begun. However, music is not the only entertaining factor that Mishra will provide the viewers. "YouTube needs constant content. So, apart from uploading the music videos we will also, be uploading videos around our artiste's lives," revealed Mishra who himself happens to be a traveller. So, there will be many artist travel videos and fun content that will connect the singer with fans.

"All of us have multi-dimensional interests and those aspects will be explored on our YouTube channel," added Mishra.

Talking about Notorious he said "I had decided on releasing my material and to focus on non-commercial for the sake of expression. But, I exhausted my resources and that is when I planned to collaborate with friends. This is when Notorious came in the picture," explained he.

If all falls in place Mishra would like to take his property on-ground.

Currently, the commercial projects are on the backburner for Mishra as his focus is Notorious. "The films are not a result of our sensibility. Plus I feel art and commercial art should go hand in hand. So, though I am not taking up too many commercial projects I continue to make ad jingles," confessed the composer.

Lastly, he stated, "Freedom of thought will lead to a freer, richer personal experience." Something that he is looking forward to with this musical expedition.

