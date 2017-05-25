RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

Ehsaan Noorani's guitar saga

MUMBAI: Ehsaan Noorani, who is a part of the trio Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy (SEL), the first Indian musician to take the love for guitars to a next level as he has endorsed a signature line of Fender guitars. Ehsaan’s signature electric guitar shares many features of the Fender Stratocaster. The ones who are not aware, Fender is one of the largest and most reputed guitar manufacturers in the world.

Did you know that Ehsaan bought his first Fender electric guitar, a Fender Stratocaster in 1981? Radioandmusic.com thought of sharing some snaps of his musical site along with his guitars.

Aren’t they pretty?

A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on

Also, this one!

A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on

That white Strat

A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on

This, couldn’t be better!

A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on

This is one of the ‘coolest guitars’ he owns

A post shared by Ehsaan Noorani (@ehsaan) on

