News |  25 May 2017 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Druv Kent returns after a hiatus; en route new single

MUMBAI: Druv Kent, the Indian-born Singapore-based singer-songwriter is back after a long hiatus, and the good news is, he is releasing his next single ‘Long When We’re Gone’ in the coming weeks.

“In an increasingly busy world where we multitask, forgetting to be present in any moment, this song is about finding that space. Finding that moment, and doing it with some up-tempo grooves. I mean, why not? So… 'Long When We’re Gone' is coming, live dates in Mumbai are coming, and next set of recordings in the UK, Sweden and India are coming," he said.

This single 'Little Bit Of God' is from his forthcoming debut album, 'About Time'.

“Also I have been doing some crazy jamming with some Indian classical musicians. To paraphrase some music critics, I’ve been itching for a while to get into the nuances of that mix and find the perfect outcome. Doing some off-studio jamming around that too,” added he.

In the period in-between, he has been recording music in three different countries with different teams - the UK, Sweden and India. “It’s a delight to work with creative talents of this calibre and have found an extraordinary connect and unique musical energy in each space. I believe this can be real magic. So, please wait for it,” shared Druv.

His last track ‘What It’s All About’ broke on BBC Radio 2 and across the other UK and international radio stations, including Australia, the US, India and Singapore – and the video generated some real buzz on social media. Also, The ‘Druv Kent Band’ has been playing live in the UK and Singapore, and they’re soon doing our first full-band Mumbai gig open to the public in the next months as the official launch act for a top-notch soon-to-be-announced F&B/bar/live venue in Mumbai probably around September or October 2017.

Give it a listen:

