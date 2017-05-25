RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2017 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

Don't let negativity of few win: Anupam Kher to Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: After Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher asked the singer not to get affected by the negativity of a few people.

"Dear Sonu Nigam! You are a self-made man. Courageous, original, inspirational, successful and a fighter. Don't let negativity of few win," Anupam tweeted.

Nigam on Wednesday quit Twitter urging all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same. His decision was triggered by the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's account on the micro-blogging site for his offensive tweets.

In a string of 24 posts, Nigam elaborated on why he was quitting Twitter and other issues.

Nigam, who was earlier in the news for demanding a ban on loudspeakers during azaan, wrote: "I have no religion. I follow my own religion, choosing the best from everywhere. Those who understand, know; those who don't, my condolences."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Anupam Kher Sonu Nigam Twitter
Related news
News | 24 May 2017

Twitter is anti-Modi, anti-Hindu: Singer Abhijeet after ban

MUMBAI: Twitter is anti-national, anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi and anti-Hindu, asserts singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, whose account on the social media platform was suspended over his offensive and sexist posts.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Quitting Twitter, says Sonu Nigam after Abhijeet's account suspended

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam on Wednesday announced he will quit Twitter and has urged all "logical and sensible patriots" to do the same, following the suspension of singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's micro-blogging account.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Never run out of things to learn from Sonu Nigam: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, who has teamed with her ‘mentor’ Sonu Nigam to croon a song in the film ‘Friendship Unlimited’, says there's always something new to learn from the popular singer.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Adele sports old lady's look for 29th birthday

MUMBAI: Singer Adele chose the look of an old lady to celebrate her 29th birthday. Adele turned 29 on Friday. She took to Twitter to thank her fans for their wishes on her birthday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 08 May 2017

Kanye West deletes social media accounts

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West left fans shocked after he deleted all his social media accounts. West didn't show any sign of wanting to retire from social media, making fans wonder about why he decided to delete both his Twitter and Instagram accounts, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

News
Do private FM stations need sports commentary?

MUMBAI: The radio industry churns out multiple programmes every year.read more

News
Big FM launches two new stations in Uttar Pradesh
,

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in the markets of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andread more

News
IRF 2017: Prioritising content and creative advertising

MUMBAI: The Indian radio industry has moved to Phase III and it has opened gates for more regionaread more

Press Releases
New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists.read more

top# 5 articles

1
DJ Chetas and Atif Aslam collaborate on a new project

MUMBAI: Well, this couldn’t be better! Pakistani pop singer, Atif Aslam who has numerous chartbusters in his sack, is all set to collaborate with DJ...read more

2
Pritam Da's team is most updated: Singer Amit Mishra

MUMBAI: Music composer Pritam is known to deliver hits in Bollywood and any name associated with him too becomes an instant hit. Well, singer Amit...read more

3
Don't let negativity of few win: Anupam Kher to Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: After Sonu Nigam quit Twitter, veteran actor Anupam Kher asked the singer not to get affected by the negativity of a few people. "Dear Sonu...read more

4
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Zaroori Tha' music video crosses 200 million

MUMBAI: 'Zaroori Tha' sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the first ever original non-film music video to cross 200 million views on YouTube/Vevo. This...read more

5
'Mile Ho Tum Humko' achieves a million YouTube likes

MUMBAI: Kakkar siblings have created a digital history. Their song ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ has crossed a 'million likes' on YouTube. We’ve heard of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group