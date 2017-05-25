DJ Chetas and Atif Aslam collaborate on a new project

MUMBAI: Well, this couldn’t be better! Pakistani pop singer, Atif Aslam who has numerous chartbusters in his sack, is all set to collaborate with DJ Chetas, who was the first Indian DJ to feature in DJ Mag top 100 DJs poll for 2015.

DJ Chetas, who is known for his remixes and mashups of top Bollywood movies, is collaborating with Atif Aslam for something good.

“I am dropping a new bomb with my brother Atif Aslam super soon. Also, a new live show which I've spent the past two months working on comes to shape in August 2017. This is a first of its kind for Bollywood music; I can't contain my excitement for this one,” Chetas told Radioandmusic.com in a conversation.

Oh yes, wait for the announcement of the release!