Chris Cornell cremated in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Late singer Chris Cornell was cremated here at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the presence of just four persons, including his widow Vicky.

The Soundgarden frontman, who was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit on 18 May , was cremated on Tuesday, reports tmz.com.

Cornell's brother Peter, his wife Vicky and friends Linda Ramone and J.D. King, spent an hour at the cemetery before departing.

They will all gather again on Friday with other family members at the cemetery for a private service at which the late singer's ashes will be buried. Afterwards, fans have been told that they will be able to visit the site to pay their respects.

The ‘Black Hole Sun’ rocker's death has been declared as suicide by hanging, but Vicky earlier said that she suspects prescription drugs may have played a part as he was not himself when she spoke to him before his death.

(Source: IANS)