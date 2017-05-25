RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2017 11:24 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Cornell cremated in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Late singer Chris Cornell was cremated here at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the presence of just four persons, including his widow Vicky.

The Soundgarden frontman, who was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit on 18 May , was cremated on Tuesday, reports tmz.com.

Cornell's brother Peter, his wife Vicky and friends Linda Ramone and J.D. King, spent an hour at the cemetery before departing.

They will all gather again on Friday with other family members at the cemetery for a private service at which the late singer's ashes will be buried. Afterwards, fans have been told that they will be able to visit the site to pay their respects.

The ‘Black Hole Sun’ rocker's death has been declared as suicide by hanging, but Vicky earlier said that she suspects prescription drugs may have played a part as he was not himself when she spoke to him before his death.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Chris Cornell Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Related news
News | 22 May 2017

Cornell's friend recounts his final show

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Cornell seemed to be really fighting to get through his show here before suicide, says a friend.

read more
News | 18 May 2017

Singer Chris Cornell dead

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has passed away. He was 52. The Grammy-winning rocker was here performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2016

Netflix's 'Beat Bugs' inspired by 'The Beatles' music

MUMBAI: A Storytelling Company (Grace), Thunderbird and Beyond Screen Production announced today that the highly anticipated children’s series ‘Beat Bugs’ will come to Netflix in August 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

News
Do private FM stations need sports commentary?

MUMBAI: The radio industry churns out multiple programmes every year.read more

News
Big FM launches two new stations in Uttar Pradesh
,

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in the markets of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andread more

News
IRF 2017: Prioritising content and creative advertising

MUMBAI: The Indian radio industry has moved to Phase III and it has opened gates for more regionaread more

Press Releases
New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Was never happy with my body: Jessica Wright

MUMBAI: Model, singer and reality TV star Jessica Wright has revealed that she was plagued by body insecurities throughout her time in the limelight...read more

2
Ehsaan Noorani's guitar saga

MUMBAI: Ehsaan Noorani, who is a part of the trio Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy (SEL), the first Indian musician to take the love for guitars to a next level...read more

3
The Karsh Kale chronicles

MUMBAI: Multifaceted musician-producer, Karsh Kale is in India now for gigs in Bengaluru and Mumbai. He recently played ‘the shortest set’ of his...read more

4
Miley Cyrus dedicates song to Ariana Grande

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on TV show ‘The Voice’ to singer Ariana Grande and the victims of the suspected terrorist attack...read more

5
Azalea didn't let broken engagement pull her down

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea says she wrote ‘Aggressively Confident’ music after her engagement to Nick Young broke last year. "When I started (writing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group