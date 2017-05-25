RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2017 11:03

Azalea didn't let broken engagement pull her down

MUMBAI: Rapper Iggy Azalea says she wrote ‘Aggressively Confident’ music after her engagement to Nick Young broke last year.

"When I started (writing), I think things were very lovey-dovey, and I was engaged and about to get married and in that head space," Azalea told people.com about the inspiration behind the songs on her upcoming project ‘Digital Distortion’.

"I had a lot of changes and a break-up and was sort of like, “Wow, okay. Now I'm a single woman in my mid-20s and I want to talk about other stuff now!”

Her new single ‘Switch’ - along with several other songs on the album - were written right after she and Young called it quits.

"It wasn't that I was sad or feeling down in the dumps or feeling like I wanted to write heartbreak ballads," she said.

"I was kind of excited about all of the things that I could do now, and I just really wanted to talk about that on my album."

She has a "good balance of aggressively confident, ‘Screw You, I Believe In Me!' songs on the album as well as ‘Sexy Jams That You Want To Play With Your Girlfriends’, she said.

"It's a good mix of both."

(Source: IANS)

rapper Iggy Azalea Aggressively Confident Nick Young
