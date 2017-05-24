RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 May 2017 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Rihanna, Nyong'o to star in movie on Twitterati's request

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna and actress Lupita Nyong'o are set to star in a movie based on IA plot built up by Twitter users.

Netflix has nabbed the untitled Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o project after a dramatic negotiation session at the Cannes Film Festival, reports ew.com.

The concept of the movie surfaced when a photograph of Rihanna and Nyong'o at a Miu Miu fashion show went viral on the micro-blogging website.

A lot of fans of the two chanted the request for the two to work together on a storyline that social media users got down to weaving online.

"Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans," a Twitter user had posted. It went viral and was then cheered by a lot of users.

The users even asked filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who has directed ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, to direct the potential film. They also asked screenwriter Issa Rae to pen it.

The four women soon responded to the requests, with Nyong'o tweeting: ‘I'm down if you are Rihanna’ and Rihanna replied: ‘I'm in Pit'z.’

DuVernay and Rae also gave positive responses to the project.

Later on, representatives for Rae said the original Twitter users who imagined the concept for this film would be credited and included in some form.

According to sources, Rae has started working on the script, with the studio eyeing a 2018 production start after DuVernay completes her current film.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rihanna Lupita Nyong'o Miu Miu fashion show
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2017

Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not just in India but globally as well.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Lupita Nyong'o, Rihanna want to act together

MUMBAI: Actress Lupita Nyong'o and singer Rihanna want to work on a film together, after fans pitched a movie plot for them both on Twitter.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2017

The Chainsmokers and Drake lead nominees for 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced on Monday 10 April 2017.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2017

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2017

Kylie lip syncs Tyga's song among split rumours

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is rumoured to have split from her long-time boyfriend Tyga, did a lip sync to the rapper's new single ‘Act Ghetto’ over social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF 2017: Prioritising content and creative advertising

MUMBAI: The Indian radio industry has moved to Phase III and it has opened gates for more regionaread more

Press Releases
New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists.read more

News
ET to fall but broadcasting equipment and IT may rise under GST

NEW DELHI: Even as entertainment duties on entrance to theatres or circus will fall after the Gooread more

News
Radio Mirchi discontinues its operation in Panaji, Goa
,

MUMBAI: ENIL's Radio Mirchi has shut operations at Panaji, Goa station.read more

News
Big FM strengthens its position in Maharashtra launches five new stations

MUMBAI: Big FM has made its presence felt in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five staread more

top# 5 articles

1
I feel the need to pinch myself even today: Singer Aditi Paul

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Paul is flying high with the success of her latest 'Baahubali' track 'Veeron Ke Veer Aa'. The track has brought her back on the...read more

2
'Main Tera Boyfriend' a recreation of 'Na Na Na Na'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released an upbeat party song titled 'Main Tera Boyfriend’ starring the gorgeous lead couple Sushant Singh...read more

3
MJ's songs not allowed to feature in 'Bubbles'

MUMBAI: Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's songs will not be featured in video streaming app Netflix's ‘Bubbles’. According to sources close to...read more

4
For me, the best is yet to come: Music composer Palash Muchhal

MUMBAI: Music composer, Palash Muchhal turns a year older today with his bag full of Bollywood projects. Muchhal has 19 films in hand that also...read more

5
Making the impossible possible: Imman on weight loss

MUMBAI: Well-known southern composer D. Imman is happy with his weight loss programme. He believes he is in the process of achieving the impossible...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group