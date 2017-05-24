RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2017 13:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Premam' director's next to revolve around music

MUMBAI: Director Alphonse Puthren, best known for 2015 coming-of-age Malayalam romantic-drama 'Premam', on Wednesday said that his next yet-untitled Malayalam film will revolve around music.

"In two months, I hope to start my next film. This time I was learning and preparing for my next film. The film revolves around music. So, in order to talk about the ocean, I must know what it is like. I have dipped my legs and I've got wet in the ocean of music. That is why I took a small gap to start the film," Puthren wrote on his Facebook page.

He said he spent the last two years learning about music.

"I don't know to swim nor do I ride a boat nor do I own a ship to travel in the ocean. All I have is the will to go forward like the hero in 'Life of Pi'," he said.

Talking about the film, Puthren confirmed it will have ‘love’ and ‘friendship’, his popular tropes from ‘Premam’.

"But the story is not a love story like 'Premam', nor it is a serious comedy thriller like 'Neram'. I hope it will be a simple film with comedy and emotions," he said, confirming he is not teaming up with actor Nivin Pauly this time.

"Might do a nice film with Nivin after a few films," he added.

(Source: IANS)

