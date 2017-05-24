RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2017 13:23 |  By RnMTeam

Making the impossible possible: Imman on weight loss

MUMBAI: Well-known southern composer D. Imman is happy with his weight loss programme. He believes he is in the process of achieving the impossible.

"Wonderful personalities behind my weight loss and fitness. Making the impossible possible," Imman tweeted on Wednesday.

He shared a photo featuring his fitness trainers.

Having made his musical debut with 2002 Tamil film ‘Kadhale Swasam’, Imman has so far worked in over 50 films.

Some of his best albums include ‘Myna’, ‘Kumki’, ‘Jilla’ and ‘Miruthan’.

With nearly half a dozen projects in his kitty, Imman is working out extensively to get back in shape.

(Source : IANS )

D. Imman Kadhale Swasam Myna Kumki
