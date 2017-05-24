Katy Perry wants Taylor Swift to finish feud

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who has been embroiled in a feud with singer Taylor Swift since a long time now, says the latter should finish the fight as she started it.

Things got bitter between the two singers when Swift said that Perry took three of her backing dancers from her Red tour in 2012.

Later in 2014, Swift released the single ‘Bad blood’, which was believed to be about her feud with Perry. Now Perry seems to have retaliated with new single ‘Swish Swish’, which is also reportedly about their battle.

However, Perry says she is fed up of the fight, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Speaking about her new single on ‘The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special’, Perry said: "That's true, there is a situation. Honestly, it's really like she (Swift) started it and it's time for her to finish it."

Perry added: "She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like "OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?"'

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. (bulls**t) to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma."

(Source: IANS)