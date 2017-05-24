RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 May 2017 20:00 |  By RnMTeam

Hard Kaur excited about her 'happy party track'

MUMBAI: Indo-British raptress Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, is looking forward to the release of her happy party track ‘Jhumka Gira Re’, which has dancehall and reggae style music.

Talking about the song, which will be unveiled on 31 May , she said in a statement: "It's a happy party track, but definitely different to what I've done before and obviously I won't do same as what's going on out there."

"It's time for something fresh and I think it's time that the original queen of party songs shows you how. The beat is dancehall/reggae style music, which I actually grew up listening to a lot. The lyrics are written by me and my original partner in crime - Sonny Ravan."

Kaur shot to fame with her 2007 single ‘Ek Glassy’ and went on to give hit party songs like ‘Talli’ and ‘Aise Karte Hai Party’.

This year, she is thrilled about introducing new artistes.

"I am helping a new artiste - Mixsingh, who made the track with me. So 2017, looks like I'm going to be introducing a whole lot of new artistes," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Taran Kaur Dhillon Hard Kaur Jhumka Gira Re Sonny Ravan Mixsingh
Related news
News | 16 May 2017

Ranveer Singh and Hard Kaur share a private jet; is a song in making?

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh who is all set to feature in Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming next ‘Gully Boy’ -- a film based on the life of rappers Nazey and Divine -- recently took a private jet with rapper Hard Kaur. An excited Kaur even went on to tweet about the same –

read more
News | 10 Feb 2017

Indo-British rapper Hard Kaur plans to retire

MUMBAI: Indo-British rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, is tied up with a mixtape that will feature as many as 28 rappers.

read more
(image credit: IANS)
News | 06 Feb 2017

Tripura rapper collaborates with Hard Kaur

MUMBAI: Indo-British rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has collaborated with a rapper from Tripura - Borkung Hrangkhawl, who likes to sing songs that highlight issues such as racism and discrimination that are often faced by the people of northeast India.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2017

Trending Songs: Best of Bollywood and independent music

MUMBAI: Bollywood never disappoints us, as there is something or the other constantly happening in the music industry. Every week there are films that release with an assortment of brand new songs.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2016

Bollywood Music Project first edition hits bull's eye

MUMBAI: The marketing phase was over, the aggressive advertising came to a halt, the interviews were done, it was time for Bollywood Music Project to walk the talk. I, personally, was skeptical of the first edition of this two-day event.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM launches two new stations in Uttar Pradesh
,

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in the markets of Maharashtra (Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur andread more

News
IRF 2017: Prioritising content and creative advertising

MUMBAI: The Indian radio industry has moved to Phase III and it has opened gates for more regionaread more

Press Releases
New York Festivals International Radio Program awards announces 2017 finalists

MUMBAI: The New York Festivals International Radio Program Awards announced the 2017 finalists.read more

News
ET to fall but broadcasting equipment and IT may rise under GST

NEW DELHI: Even as entertainment duties on entrance to theatres or circus will fall after the Gooread more

News
Radio Mirchi discontinues its operation in Panaji, Goa
,

MUMBAI: ENIL's Radio Mirchi has shut operations at Panaji, Goa station.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bindass continues to bring out original compositions with its 'Girl In The City' series

MUMBAI: Bindass, recognizing the role that music plays in taking the narratives and stories forward, created its first exclusive soundtrack for its...read more

2
Katy Perry wants Taylor Swift to finish feud

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry, who has been embroiled in a feud with singer Taylor Swift since a long time now, says the latter should finish the fight...read more

3
DJ Licious remixes 'I Hear You Calling'

MUMBAI: Belgian producer and SHOMI label boss DJ Licious has revealed the official remixes for his latest single ‘I Hear You Calling’. The track has...read more

4
'Main Tera Boyfriend' a recreation of 'Na Na Na Na'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released an upbeat party song titled 'Main Tera Boyfriend’ starring the gorgeous lead couple Sushant Singh...read more

5
Making the impossible possible: Imman on weight loss

MUMBAI: Well-known southern composer D. Imman is happy with his weight loss programme. He believes he is in the process of achieving the impossible...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group