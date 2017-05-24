Hard Kaur excited about her 'happy party track'

MUMBAI: Indo-British raptress Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, is looking forward to the release of her happy party track ‘Jhumka Gira Re’, which has dancehall and reggae style music.

Talking about the song, which will be unveiled on 31 May , she said in a statement: "It's a happy party track, but definitely different to what I've done before and obviously I won't do same as what's going on out there."

"It's time for something fresh and I think it's time that the original queen of party songs shows you how. The beat is dancehall/reggae style music, which I actually grew up listening to a lot. The lyrics are written by me and my original partner in crime - Sonny Ravan."

Kaur shot to fame with her 2007 single ‘Ek Glassy’ and went on to give hit party songs like ‘Talli’ and ‘Aise Karte Hai Party’.

This year, she is thrilled about introducing new artistes.

"I am helping a new artiste - Mixsingh, who made the track with me. So 2017, looks like I'm going to be introducing a whole lot of new artistes," she said.

(Source: IANS)