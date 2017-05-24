RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2017 19:23 |  By RnMTeam

Electro Synth Pop artist Maala to tour India

MUMBAI: If you don’t know him by name, you will most certainly know him by his sound. Maala, 22 year-old Kiwi singer-songwriter has been making waves in the music industry with his unique, electro-pop sounds, romantic lyrics and anonymous profile! On the back of his hit ‘In My Head’ Evan Sinton aka Maala, a Sony Music artist, will be in India to showcase his music to his growing fan base.

“I am very excited to be coming to India. I will be performing in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian music scene is extremely distinct and I am very keen to present my music to them. Mein tayyarhoon. See you soon,” says the singer.

Sony Music will be showcasing him via showcase performances across three cities, 7 June- Bengaluru, 8 June - Mumbai and the trip will end on 9 June in Delhi. Commenting on the same, Arjun Sankalia, Head International Music, “Maala is breaking out of New Zealand and creating a global buzz. We’re confident that Maala and his sound will connect with the Indian audience, and are quite chuffed to be bringing him into the country.” India has seen an explosion in international music over the last couple of years, and the label has been at the forefront in promoting emerging artists like Maala and presenting new sounds to listeners here.

Maala’s first single 'Touch' was a massive success that led to an exponential increase in his fan base. With the wheels firmly in motion, fellow Kiwi, Zane Lowe, host of Apple's taste-making Beats 1 radio show, proclaimed that Maala's music “blew him away”, even premiering the buzzing, new wavy ‘Into the Air’ to millions of listeners. Evan’s first release, 2015’s Maala EP, was an instant success with over five million streams and counting.

With Maala’s debut album, ‘Composure’ that released last year, Maala reached – and in many cases, surpassed-- the upper echelons of his contemporaries. The songs twist and turn but never deviate from their path. Some swell up in steady euphoric revelry; others simmer in the heat of heartbreak and lost love. All this from 22-year-old!

Tags
Maala Electro Synth Pop In My Head Evan Sinton
