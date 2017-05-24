RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2017

IS claims Manchester concert attack that killed 22

MUMBAI : The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb blast that tore through a crowd of fans leaving an Ariana Grande pop concert in the Manchester Arena, killing 22 persons.

At least 59 people were also injured in the blast set off when the attacker detonated an improvised explosive device, shortly after singer Ariana Grande had finished her performance on Monday night. The lone male attacker died in the blast, the Greater Manchester Police said.

The explosion took place around 10.35 p.m. in the foyer of the Arena building as 20,000 fans were streaming towards the exit doors.

The Greater Manchester Police in a tweet said they have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester in connection with the attack.

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the ‘appalling terrorist attack’ and the police said they have identified the attacker but it was too early in the investigation to release his name.

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for the bombing and its supporters celebrated the attack on the social media, the Telegraph reported.

Isil supporters hailed the bombing as a victory against "the crusaders" of the West. In one video an English-speaking supporter of ISIL held up a home-made sign with the word "Manchester" and the date of the attack.

"This is only the beginning. The lions of Islamic State of Iraq and Sham are beginning to attack all the crusaders," a masked man said in the short video.

Other ISIL supporters said the attack was revenge for the UK's involvement in the bombing campaign against ISIL in Iraq and Syria. "It seems that the bombs of the British air force over children of Mosul and Raqqa has just come back to Manchester," wrote one user.

(Source: IANS)

Ariana Grande Manchester Arena
