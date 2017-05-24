Check 'Radio Song' making video

MUMBAI: The first song from Salman Khan starrer 'Tubelight' just did not have a grand release, but also a grand shoot. The ‘Radio Song’ required the touch of the 60s and director Kabir Khan tried getting it with a grand cast. The track was shot over with 1000 dancers. Out of this 200 were professional dancers and about 800 juniors.

The video features the making of the 'Radio Song’, the bloopers, the teaching of steps, has now been released by Salman Khan Films.

Check out the making video of Tubelight below:

'Tubelight' is produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. 'Tubelight' will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.