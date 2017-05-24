RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  24 May 2017 12:33 |  By RnMTeam

Celine Dion wore dress packed with tissues

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion's sleeves on her gown she adorned at the Billboard Music Awards were packed up with tissue paper, according to her stylist Law Roach.

Dion, 49, flaunted a floor-length, figure-hugging, white gown with a v-plunge neckline and accentuated shoulder detail to the awards gala on 21 May.

Roach has revealed the garment was shipped in a "huge box" while the arm area was stuffed with wadding to protect it.

"It came in a huge box. The sleeves were packed up with tissue paper -- it's a whole thing, for real," Roach told hollywoodreporter.com.

Roach, who has been working for Dion since a year, says the singer trusted her within days of him joining her.

"I think after the first few days in Paris (Couture Week 2016), she kind of trusted me. And she doesn't give me a lot of instructions, and she doesn't give me that much input prior to the fitting," Roach said.

(Source: IANS)

