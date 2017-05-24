Bindass continues to bring out original compositions with its 'Girl In The City' series

MUMBAI: Bindass, recognizing the role that music plays in taking the narratives and stories forward, created its first exclusive soundtrack for its series- ‘Girl In The City’ last year. With songs such as ‘Khwaabon Ki Gali’, ‘Isharon Mein’, ‘Tham Ja Zindagi’, fans instantly connected to the songs which helped them form stronger and deeper connection with Meera and understand her story and journey better. These songs were a huge hit and due to the overwhelming response from fans all over, that Bindass created more compositions for the second chapter.

Bindass creating a platform for new artists, got on board artist Karan Malhotra to create refreshing original soundtracks for the first season of ‘Girl In The City’ and continues to generate interesting new tracks and melodies for Chapter 2, which are all available on Bindass’ YouTube channel.

‘Junoon’ sung by Isheeta Chakravarty and lyrics by Manaswi Mohata was the first song that was shared online, followed by ‘Lohri’ sung by Isheeta Chakravarty and lyrics by Nirmal Ohri and Nita Malhotra and ‘Mann Bani Kahaaniyaan’ sung by Shubhangi Joshi and Karan Malhotra and lyrics by Manaswi Mohata and another special number titled ‘Meera Wala Gaana’. In just five days the songs have generated over 2 lakh views.

Last season, special music videos were curated for ‘Khwaabon Ki Galli’, ‘Tham Ja Zindagi’ and ‘Isharon Mein’ that took the youth by storm. This season, Bindaas will release a special mash-up music video of the four songs and soon launch it on Bindass’ YouTube channel.

Check out all of these special music that reflect Meera’s journey below :