News |  23 May 2017 18:15

Triple talaq should be legally banned: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Popular lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has lent his support for ending triple talaq, saying the instant divorce practice should be legally banned and declared a "cognizable offence".

Akhtar tweeted on Tuesday: "AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) cannot be trusted. They are just trying to get off the hook. Three divorce should be legally banned and declared a cognizable offence."

His tweet comes a day after the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that it will tell Qazis to "advise" the bridegroom and bride during nikah to do away with the provision of triple talaq as it was undesirable in Shariat.

Last year too, Akhtar had condemned the AIMPLB for justifying the instant divorce system.

(Source:IANS)

Javed Akhtar triple talaq AIMPLB
