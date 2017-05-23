RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2017 16:50 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Music Industry condemns Ariana Grande concert blast

MUMBAI: The world woke up to an extremely shocking piece of information today, the Ariana Grande concert blast. The Manchester Arena explosion that is being considered to be a terrorist attack by the police took 19 lives and injured 59 people.

This unfortunate incident took place at 10:30 pm at the Manchester Arena in England’s northwest that can hold 21,000 people.

The Indian music industry got onto Twitter to condemn this act. They expressed grief and shock at what has happened to the fans that had come to attend Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour concert.

Daler Mehndi

Badshah

Armaan Malik

Shekhar Ravjiani

Adnan Sami

Anish Sood

Ehsaan Noorani

Salim Merchant

#manchesterexplosion #arianagrande #ManchesterArena Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Dangerous Woman Tour
