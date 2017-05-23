Indian Music Industry condemns Ariana Grande concert blast

MUMBAI: The world woke up to an extremely shocking piece of information today, the Ariana Grande concert blast. The Manchester Arena explosion that is being considered to be a terrorist attack by the police took 19 lives and injured 59 people.

This unfortunate incident took place at 10:30 pm at the Manchester Arena in England’s northwest that can hold 21,000 people.

The Indian music industry got onto Twitter to condemn this act. They expressed grief and shock at what has happened to the fans that had come to attend Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour concert.

Daler Mehndi

Can't believe what I'm hearing my love and prayers are going out to all those affected in Manchester — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) May 23, 2017

Badshah

Pray for the victims of Manchester attack. They were there for music. Shouldn't have happened. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) May 23, 2017

Armaan Malik

Prayers go out to the families of the people who passed away & were injured during the @ArianaGrande concert. Very unfortunate incident.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 23, 2017

Shekhar Ravjiani

More innocent lives lost. More families destroyed. Heartbroken to see more tears. Those smiles just left us. #manchesterattacks — Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) May 23, 2017

Adnan Sami

Saddened #Manchester. God be with you.. Prayers for all who lost their lives & their families. #Stopterrorism #tragic — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017

Anish Sood

Heartbroken to hear about the #ManchesterArena bombing.. :( — Anish Sood (@anishsood) May 23, 2017

Ehsaan Noorani

Upsetting news to wake up to .... the question echoes in my soul " why why why are humans doing this ..? #manchesterexplosion #arianagrande — Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) May 23, 2017

Salim Merchant