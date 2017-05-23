Indian Music Industry condemns Ariana Grande concert blast
MUMBAI: The world woke up to an extremely shocking piece of information today, the Ariana Grande concert blast. The Manchester Arena explosion that is being considered to be a terrorist attack by the police took 19 lives and injured 59 people.
This unfortunate incident took place at 10:30 pm at the Manchester Arena in England’s northwest that can hold 21,000 people.
The Indian music industry got onto Twitter to condemn this act. They expressed grief and shock at what has happened to the fans that had come to attend Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Tour concert.
Daler Mehndi
Can't believe what I'm hearing my love and prayers are going out to all those affected in Manchester
— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) May 23, 2017
Badshah
Pray for the victims of Manchester attack. They were there for music. Shouldn't have happened.
— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) May 23, 2017
Armaan Malik
Prayers go out to the families of the people who passed away & were injured during the @ArianaGrande concert. Very unfortunate incident..
— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 23, 2017
Shekhar Ravjiani
More innocent lives lost. More families destroyed. Heartbroken to see more tears. Those smiles just left us. #manchesterattacks
— Shekhar Ravjiani (@ShekharRavjiani) May 23, 2017
Adnan Sami
Saddened #Manchester. God be with you.. Prayers for all who lost their lives & their families. #Stopterrorism #tragic
— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 23, 2017
Anish Sood
Heartbroken to hear about the #ManchesterArena bombing.. :(
— Anish Sood (@anishsood) May 23, 2017
Ehsaan Noorani
Upsetting news to wake up to .... the question echoes in my soul " why why why are humans doing this ..? #manchesterexplosion #arianagrande
— Ehsaan Noorani (@EhsaanNoorani) May 23, 2017
Salim Merchant
Woke up to the horrifying news of the #ManchesterBombing .. my thoughts and prayers are with those innocent lives & their families.
— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 23, 2017