News |  23 May 2017 16:56

Beyoncé and The Chainsmokers lead Sony Music Artists at the Billboard Music Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Beyoncé led Sony Music artists with five awards including Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Tour and Top R&B Album.

The Chainsmokers likewise scored 4 nods while Justin Timberlake and Kenny Chesney each garnered two apiece.

Other winners included Kirk Franklin, Nicky Jam, P!nk, Travis Greene and Zayn.

A number of artists took the stage for live performances during the telecast. Camila Cabello debuted her new singles ‘I Have Questions’ and ‘Crying In The Club’. Miley Cyrus performed her new single ‘Malibu,’ The Chainsmokers performed ‘Young’ and John Legend delivered ‘Surefire,’ while Celine Dion sang ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in honor of the hit’s twentieth anniversary.

Beyonce Sony Music Chainsmokers Justin Timberlake Kenny Chesney
