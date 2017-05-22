Scherzinger suffers wardrobe malfunction at TV premiere

MUMBAI: Singer Nicole Scherzinger suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending the premiere for 'Dirty Dancing (2017)’ TV reboot here.

The 38-year-old accidentally flashed her underwear as she strolled along the street in a stunning backless dress at the premiere on Thursday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Scherzinger, who plays Penny Rivera in the TV remake of the iconic 1980s dance film, was spotted wearing a cream floor length dress with a split slashed across the mid-thigh and a plunging neckline.

However, she failed to notice that her risque gown had ridden up, exposing her cream-coloured knickers.

After attending the event, she headed to an after-party at TAO nightclub.

It's not the first time Scherzinger has suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Earlier this year, she flashed her lower back as she bent down to get into a car that was waiting outside the venue of London Fashion Week.

(Source: IANS)