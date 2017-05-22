RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2017 13:34 |  By RnMTeam

'Salt-N-Pepa' has no interest in current artists

MUMBAI : Rap group 'Salt-N-Pepa' don't want to collaborate with current artists like Nicki Minaj as they don't understand their rivalry.

The group includes Cheryl James (Salt) , Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella).

"I love that when we were coming up in music there were so many women and we were all cool with each other. But I don't understand this rivalry artists like Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma have with each other. It's really brutal," James told Bang Showbiz, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"There was Missy Elliot, Lil' Kim and Warren Hill when we started and we all had different voices that represented all the people. We all got along. I think that if I was to do a collaboration I want to do it with one of those ladies. Someone from my era I think would be amazing," James added.

While she understands that hip-hop started with 'diss' tracks, she cannot understand the modern rivalry.

"We weren't taking our 'diss' records to the streets and not threatening to kill anyone or their family. I don't know what it is. It's so complicated now. I just think it's really competitive. Everybody wants to be number one.

"I don't think this generation feels like there is any room for other artists," she said.

(Source: IANS)

