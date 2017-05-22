RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2017

Russell Crowe confirms Ed Sheeran's engagement?

MUMBAI: Actor Russell Crowe seems to believe that singer Ed Sheeran and his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are engaged.

Speaking on the radio show ‘Fitzy and Wippa’, the 53-year-old actor referred to Seaborn as Sheeran's ‘fiancée’, even though there's been no formal announcement of marriage plans, reports mirror.co.uk.

"We became friends through people we know and he was on tour and came to stay," he said, explaining how their friendship began.

"We just became friendly and he has since come back with his fiancée for more time and stuff."

Mirror.co.uk contacted representatives for Sheeran, but is yet to receive a response.

(Source: IANS)

Russell Crowe Ed Sheeran Cherry Seaborn
explore RNM

