RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2017 12:41 |  By RnMTeam

Never run out of things to learn from Sonu Nigam: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, who has teamed with her ‘mentor’ Sonu Nigam to croon a song in the film ‘Friendship Unlimited’, says there's always something new to learn from the popular singer.

Jonita, who has sung songs like ‘Sau Tarah Ke’, ‘Breakup Song’ and ‘Gillehriyan’, has lent voice to ‘Affu Khuda’ with Sonu. It is a remixed version of the 1960s superhit song from the movie ‘Jab Jab Phool Khilen’, read a statement.

The experience of working on the song is memorable for Jonita as Sonu was the first from Bollywood to introduce her to the professional stage. What started with the need for one singer to perform at his public concert in Canada led to an invitation to tour with him around the world.

This introduction began her career as a professional singer.

Talking about it, Jonita said: "The way I met him was through an online contest he held in 2009 where I was one of the winners. The result was that I got to be part of a tribute to Michael Jackson in which Sonuji also sang. I was thrilled then, and now my dream of sharing a film song with him has finally come true.

"I've always looked up to him growing up, and while sharing the stage with him for years now, I never run out of things to learn from him."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Sonu Nigam Friendship Unlimited
Related news
News | 08 May 2017

Government must take action against those who issue fatwa: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam has urged the central government to take action against those who issue death threats in the form of 'fatwa'.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2017

No need to fuel this anymore: Sonu Nigam on azaan row

MUMBAI: After Sonu Nigam's comment on 'forced religiousness' in India after being woken up by the azaan created a lot of controversy, the singer now says that there is no need to fuel the argument anymore.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2017

Praying to God shouldn't disturb others: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says that worshipping God and praying to him is good, but it should not disturb others.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2017

Sonu Nigam saga reaches its climax; singer shaves off his hair

MUMBAI: One of India’s most loved playback singers, Sonu Nigam, became the most hated on 17 April 2017. A series of tweets landed the singer in a pool of controversy that reached its climax today, 19 April 2017, with Nigam shaving off his hair.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian raread more

Press Releases
Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla,read more

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

News
AIR formally joins DRM Consortium, which hails its achievements in completing phase one

NEW DELHI: Although All India Radio has been among the foremost countries in the progress in adopread more

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adnan Sami questions 'selective convenience' of Muslim clerics

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has questioned Muslim clerics how ‘music is haram’ after news surfaced online of US President Trump joining in traditional...read more

2
Beyonce celebrates twins with party

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter...read more

3
Brian May in 'a much better place'

MUMBAI : The Queen guitarist Brian May says he is in ‘a much better place’ after going through a ‘bad period’ last year. In October 2016, he...read more

4
Nicki Minaj funds Indian village for development

MUMBAI: American rapper Nicki Minaj has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years for clean water, places where they can...read more

5
Vivo and Vh1 bring the 2017 Billboard Awards to India

MUMBAI: After the success of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vh1 is all set to air the much awaited 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Vivo Camera...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group