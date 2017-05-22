Never run out of things to learn from Sonu Nigam: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Jonita Gandhi, who has teamed with her ‘mentor’ Sonu Nigam to croon a song in the film ‘Friendship Unlimited’, says there's always something new to learn from the popular singer.

Jonita, who has sung songs like ‘Sau Tarah Ke’, ‘Breakup Song’ and ‘Gillehriyan’, has lent voice to ‘Affu Khuda’ with Sonu. It is a remixed version of the 1960s superhit song from the movie ‘Jab Jab Phool Khilen’, read a statement.

The experience of working on the song is memorable for Jonita as Sonu was the first from Bollywood to introduce her to the professional stage. What started with the need for one singer to perform at his public concert in Canada led to an invitation to tour with him around the world.

This introduction began her career as a professional singer.

Talking about it, Jonita said: "The way I met him was through an online contest he held in 2009 where I was one of the winners. The result was that I got to be part of a tribute to Michael Jackson in which Sonuji also sang. I was thrilled then, and now my dream of sharing a film song with him has finally come true.

"I've always looked up to him growing up, and while sharing the stage with him for years now, I never run out of things to learn from him."

