For me, the best is yet to come: Music composer Palash Muchhal

MUMBAI: Music composer, Palash Muchhal turns a year older today with his bag full of Bollywood projects. Muchhal has 19 films in hand that also includes his directorial debut 'Bro Jaan'.

The 22-year-old who started his musical journey with Kalyanji-Anandji's musical troop as the youngest member of the group has been successful in carving a niche for himself, so far. The composer has films like 'Dishkiyaoon', 'Bhoothnath Returns' and 'Amit Sahni Ki List' to his credit, with a lot more in the pipeline.

Interestingly, this young composer is still studying. He is in the final year of college. When asked how he manages to do it all, he simply replied, "I mostly work at nights, i.e, from 8 pm to 4 am. I am not that great at studies like my sister Palak Muchhal."

Now, that's a lot to handle for a 22-year-old but Muchhal believes that if you don't start young you'd never go far. "For me, the best is yet to come."

He further adds, "My fans motivate me to work harder. I always work towards getting positive feedbacks. I don't want to hear any negative feedbacks. This is also one of the reasons why I keep my songs clean. There are times when producers demand songs with double meaning words. I don't work on such projects."

Muchhal recently released 'Musafir' from 'Sweetiee Weds NRI', where he got an opportunity to record the track with Atif Aslam one of his favourites. "The song has four versions. One with Atif Aslam, another with Arijit Singh and with Palak (Muchhal). Then there is an Atif and Arijit track. This song made my dream come true," confessed the composer who always wanted to work with Atif and Sonu Nigam, whom he has worked with in past.

Lastly, the music composer stated that he feels blessed to have got the opportunity to work in Bollywood. "There are so many good composers in our industry and if I am getting work, I am truly blessed," ended Muchhal.

We wish the talented man a very Happy Birthday.