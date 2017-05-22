RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2017 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga's friend dies after battling cancer

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's longtime friend, Sonja Durham, has died after a battle with stage IV cancer.

Durham's husband, Andre Dubois, posted the news on social media on Friday afternoon. He said she died ‘peacefully and beautifully’ in their home, reports tmz.com.

Gaga posted a photo of Durham and Dubois on Thursday with the message: "Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy."

Gaga's album ‘Joanne’ features a bonus track titled ‘Grigio Girls’, which is about how she and her girl friends would get together, open a bottle and cry for Durham.

(Source: IANS)

