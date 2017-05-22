Drake, The Chainsmokers among first winners at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake and The Chainsmokers were some names among the first winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Drake grabbed Top Male Artist Award, beating out the likes of Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Future and Shawn Mendes, reports aceshowbiz.com.

After accepting the trophy from actress Kate Beckinsale, Drake gracefully thanked his fans, saying: "I want to dedicate this award to the fans...we are nobody without those that keep up with us, I appreciate you."

The Chainsmokers was also an early winner. The Electronic Dance Music (EDM) duo picked up Top Collaboration Award for their hit track ‘Closer’ with Halsey. Drake and the EDM duo are top contenders on the award-giving event with 22 nominations each.

Drake and The Chainsmokers were also announced as winners before the ceremony. Drake won ten early awards, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Album for "Views" and Top R&B Song for ‘One Dance’. As for The Chainsmokers, the duo nabbed three early awards.

Another early winner was singer Beyonce Knowles. She won five awards, including Top Female Artist, Top Touring Artist and Top R&B album for her latest effort ‘Lemonade’. Meanwhile, trailing behind Beyonce was Twenty One Pilots with four early awards.

Rapper Nicki Minaj kicked off the event by singing a medley of her hits, including Lil Wayne-assisted song ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Regret In Your Tears’. She also brought out Jason Derulo to perform ‘Swalla’ and was later joined by David Guetta to perform ‘Light My Body Up’.

Drake definitely delivered a memorable performance at the event. Dressed in all white, the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker was surrounded by water and fireworks while performing his song ‘Gyalchester’.

Another great moment at Billboard Music Awards was when singer Miley Cyrus performed a rendition of her new solo single ‘Malibu’. After being introduced by her father Billy Ray Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus, Miley took the stage to perform a country-tinged version of the breezy pop song.

Donning denim shorts, white off-the-shoulder top and cowboy hat, Miley held back tears by the end of the performance when colourful balloons poured from above.

This year's Billboard Music Awards was full of show-stopping performances from A-list artists. Ed Sheeran was one of many performers who got the honour to rock the stage at T-Mobile Arena. Sporting a black T-shirt, the rising star delivered a spirited performance of his single ‘Castle On The Hill’.

Sheeran showcased his outstanding skill of playing guitar. While singing the song, he slayed the performance as he made the audiences sing and dance along with him.

Another massive winner, The Chainsmokers, also took the stage to unexpectedly perform an acoustic rendition of ‘Young’, a song off their latest effort ‘Memories...Do Not Open’. Sporting blue denim shirt, Andrew Taggart strummed a guitar on the intro. He was later joined by Alex Pall and Matt McGuire for the first televised performance of the song.

(Source:IANS)