Cher performs in pasties at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Cher just celebrated her 71st birthday, but that didnt stop her from flashing the flesh on stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

On 21 May , she belted out her biggest hits and danced around scantily-clad at the T-Mobile arena here, reports express.co.uk.

The pop icon took it back to the 1990s as she stripped down to a barely-there outfit and sang ‘Believe’.

Wearing a nude bra which featured a heart-shaped nipple pastie, Cher protected her modesty with silver strands of jewels to show off her age-defying physique.

She appeared youthful wearing a platinum blonde wig and silver boots as she stormed the stage with her backing dancers.

For her next performance, she wore a very revealing black jumpsuit that resembled one she wore almost 30 years earlier, reports express.co.uk.

Swapping her platinum wig for a huge, black curly one, Cher slipped into the sheer number to perform ‘If I Could Turn Back Time’.

She teamed the daring look - which she previously wore in the song's music video - with thigh-high boots and a leather jacket.

The night marked Cher's first time in 15 years since she has performed at an award show.

Accepting the Billboard Icon Award from singer Gwen Stefani, Cher said: "So, I wanted to do what I do since I was four years old, and I've been doing it for 53 years.”

"That is not an applause thing, I'm 71 yesterday! And I can do a five-minute plank, okay? Just saying."

To the surprise of viewers and show executives, she didn't mention US President Donald Trump, reports tmz.com.

It was earlier reported that the awards' show producers held their breath for what the singer, who's been extremely critical of Trump, may say during her acceptance speech.

Cher held back on any vulgarity or any Trump remarks at all.

Chaz Bono was also there to see mother accept the award.

(Source:IANS)