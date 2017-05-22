RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2017 20:20 |  By RnMTeam

Black Eyed Peas set to perform at Champions League final

MUMBAI: The American group Black Eyed Peas are set to perform at the final of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Juventus in Cardiff on June 3, football's governing body announced on Monday.

According to UEFA, the Los Angeles-based group, formed by will.i.am, Fergie, apl.de.ap and Taboo, are to perform before the final, reports Efe.

"We're planning on harnessing the excitement of the fans in the stadium, and all those tuning in to the UEFA Champions League final," will.i.am said.

Will.i.am added that the group is planning "an unforgettable show."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, marketing director of UEFA Events, noted that UEFA is "excited" to have the rappers performing at the Champions League final in Cardiff.

Both Real Madrid and Juventus are looking forward to winning the double after they have already claimed La Liga and Serie A titles this season.

(Source: IANS)

