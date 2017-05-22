Billboard Music Awards producers fear Trump bashing

MUMBAI: Producers of the Billboard Music Awards are worried that singer Cher, who is due to perform at the event -- her first award show in 15 years -- might be vocal against US President Donald Trump.

According to what production sources have told tmz.com, the producers are "dealing with what they believe is the inevitable -- Cher hates Donald Trump with a passion and will go on the attack on Sunday night when she receives the Icon Award".

The dilemma at Dick Clark Productions is that they don't want to cut Cher's mic because it will look like censorship and even a pro-Trump move.

Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday, has earlier been vocal about Trump and had even called him an "obnoxious a**hole".

The Billboard Music Awards are due to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

(Source: IANS)