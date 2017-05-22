RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2017 12:35 |  By RnMTeam

Billboard Music Awards producers fear Trump bashing

MUMBAI: Producers of the Billboard Music Awards are worried that singer Cher, who is due to perform at the event -- her first award show in 15 years -- might be vocal against US President Donald Trump.

According to what production sources have told tmz.com, the producers are "dealing with what they believe is the inevitable -- Cher hates Donald Trump with a passion and will go on the attack on Sunday night when she receives the Icon Award".

The dilemma at Dick Clark Productions is that they don't want to cut Cher's mic because it will look like censorship and even a pro-Trump move.

Cher, who turned 71 on Saturday, has earlier been vocal about Trump and had even called him an "obnoxious a**hole".

The Billboard Music Awards are due to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Billboard Music Awards Cher President Donald Trump
Related news
News | 19 May 2017

Nicki to open Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj will open the 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony with a nine-minute show, featuring appearances by Jason Derulo, David Guetta and Lil Wayne.

read more
News | 12 May 2017

Miley Cyrus teases new music video 'Malibu' and will perform at Billboard Music Awards 2017

MUMBAI: The singer is set to release a new single, 'Malibu', and will perform it for the first time on TV at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards next weekend.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Cher to receive 'The Icon Award' this year at Billboard Awards

MUMBAI: Diva of Pop music, Cher receives 'The Icon Award’ this year at Billboard Awards. Commonly referred to as the Goddess of Pop, Cher has transcended music, TV and film over the last six decades to become one of the biggest entertainers in the world.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2017

The Chainsmokers and Drake lead nominees for 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: The 2017 Billboard Music Awards nominations have been announced on Monday 10 April 2017.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2016

Lady Gaga calls Madonna 'brave and strong'

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga has praised pop star Madonna for her speech at the 2016 Billboard Women in Music event, by calling her brave and strong.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian raread more

Press Releases
Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla,read more

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

News
AIR formally joins DRM Consortium, which hails its achievements in completing phase one

NEW DELHI: Although All India Radio has been among the foremost countries in the progress in adopread more

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nicki Minaj funds Indian village for development

MUMBAI: American rapper Nicki Minaj has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years for clean water, places where they can...read more

2
Beyonce celebrates twins with party

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter...read more

3
Cornell's friend recounts his final show

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Cornell seemed to be really fighting to get through his show here before suicide, says a friend. Nearly 48 hours after Cornell...read more

4
Vivo and Vh1 bring the 2017 Billboard Awards to India

MUMBAI: After the success of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vh1 is all set to air the much awaited 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Vivo Camera...read more

5
Lady Gaga's friend dies after battling cancer

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga's longtime friend, Sonja Durham, has died after a battle with stage IV cancer. Durham's husband, Andre Dubois,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group