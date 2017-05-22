Beyonce celebrates twins with party

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter push party.

Her mother Tina Knowles Lawson shared fun photos and videos from the Saturday event showing guests like tennis star Serena Williams and Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams wearing brightly patterned outfits in an orange room with caterers working behind them.

"Happy Carter push party," Lawson gets the guests to yell out, referring to Beyoncé's married name of Carter.

A source told people.com that Beyoncé was seen walking around the party with a bare belly and her stomach covered in henna tattoos.

(Source: IANS)