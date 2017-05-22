RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2017 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami questions 'selective convenience' of Muslim clerics

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has questioned Muslim clerics how ‘music is haram’ after news surfaced online of US President Trump joining in traditional male-only sword dance in Saudi Arabia.

Sharing a video clip of the dance, Adnan, who is of Pakistani origin and is now an Indian citizen, tweeted on Sunday: "Dear Muslim clerics, you all claim music is haram in Islam. This is Saudi Arabia. This is song and dance by its royalty! Where are your fatwas now?"

"Ps -- Oh yeah and Trump is in there too. You know, the one who came up with the Muslim travel ban."

One of his Twitter followers wrote: "This is their traditional Arabic dance."

To which, Adnan replied: "Oh so that is okay then? It suddenly becomes 'halal'? Selective convenience."

Another user wrote: "Dear Sami Sabh, Saudia is not Islam. If you want to understand Islam, read Quran. You can find yourself... in Quran, music is haram."

In that case, Adnan asked him to show "the surat or aayat in the Quran where it says 'Music is haram'... Answer is nowhere!"

One even asked: "'Music is nutrient for the soul'... These are the sayings of musicians or people related to music, so why don't you prove it?"

Adnan said: "We prove it by the peace and harmony we bring to the souls of people all the time who listen to music!"

Four years ago, Adnan had asked a similar question when fatwa was issued against drummer Farah Deeba, guitarist Aneeka Khalid and vocalist-guitarist Noma Nazir.

He had tweeted: "Outraged by fatwa against Kashmiri girl band. If music was haram, then why does Saudi Arabia have a National Anthem with music?"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami US President Trump Saudi Arabia
Related news
News | 10 May 2017

Adnan Sami, wife blessed with daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami and his wife Roya Sami have welcomed their first child, a daughter, with utmost joy. The couple named the child Medina Sami Khan.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2017

Folk music of the northeast has greatly influenced me: Singer Adnan Sami

MUMBAI: England-born singer-composer Adnan Sami, who was granted Indian citizenship more than a year ago, says he has been greatly influenced by the folk music of the northeast and by maestros like Sachin Dev Burman

read more
News | 20 Mar 2017

Be good up there: Bollywood celebs mourn Chuck Berry's death

MUMBAI: Singers and celebrities from India on Sunday mourned the demise of rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry, who died at 90.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2016

Bollywood mourns George Michael

MUMBAI: The world lost singer and pop icon George Michael on Christmas. The superstar of the 80s who sold 80 million records worldwide was found dead at his home on Sunday. The news of this 53-year-old's demise made many fans sad and the Bollywood industry felt no different.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Jingle all the way: Your favourite musicians turn Santa

MUMBAI: One festival that is celebrated across the globe is Christmas thus, this time of the year turns out to be the happiest. You see smiling faces all around you, but the happiest are the little ones expecting a special gift from Santa.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian raread more

Press Releases
Radio City uses Power of Radio to light up life of a Mumbaikar

MUMBAI: In a heart-warming gesture, Mumbai City responded to fulfil the dreams of Nikita Shukla,read more

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

News
AIR formally joins DRM Consortium, which hails its achievements in completing phase one

NEW DELHI: Although All India Radio has been among the foremost countries in the progress in adopread more

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

top# 5 articles

1
Beyonce celebrates twins with party

MUMBAI: Singer Beyoncé Knowles, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, celebrated her upcoming bundles of joy with friends and family in a Carter...read more

2
Nicki Minaj funds Indian village for development

MUMBAI: American rapper Nicki Minaj has been sending money to a village in India for the last couple of years for clean water, places where they can...read more

3
Brian May in 'a much better place'

MUMBAI : The Queen guitarist Brian May says he is in ‘a much better place’ after going through a ‘bad period’ last year. In October 2016, he...read more

4
Vivo and Vh1 bring the 2017 Billboard Awards to India

MUMBAI: After the success of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vh1 is all set to air the much awaited 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Vivo Camera...read more

5
Britney Spears gets spooked in kitchen

MUMBAI : Singer Britney Spears screamed in terror as she got spooked in her kitchen. Spears shared a video on Instagram in which she is busy making...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group