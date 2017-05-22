RadioandMusic
News |  22 May 2017 20:16 |  By RnMTeam

88th Pratahswar the morning raga series presents renowned vocalist Vidushi Padma Talwalkar

MUMBAI: Hindustani music carries the tradition of performing a raga at a particular time of the day. Though the city often witnesses Hindustani classical music concerts, an opportunity to listen to a raga, at the particular time to which it’s designated, is rare. The 88th Pratahswar the morning raga series will present renowned Vocalist Vidushi Padma Tai Talwalkar. The morning concert will be held at Kala Prangan, Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, Mumbai on 28 May 2017 at 6.30 am.

‘Pratahswar’, the concert series of morning ragas is presented on a Sunday morning once a month from October to May of next year featuring mainly young and senior talented artistes. The duration of the concert is two hours.

It may be noted that ‘Pratahswar’ has never repeated any artiste in all its 87 concerts till date. It has featured artistes ranging from the upcoming brigade such as Samrat Pandit, Sahana Banerjee, Niladri Kumar and Ramakant Gaikwad to veteran musicians such as Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ulhas Kashakar, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and N. Rajam to name a few. Pratahswar is considered to be a ‘Brand Event’ in the world of Indian Classical Music has built a loyal audience of about 700 discerning listeners in the early hours of the day.

Wife of renowned Tabla Player Taalyogi Pt. Suresh Talwalkar and mother of Satyajit and Savni Talwalkar, Padma Tai Talwalkar the pupil of late Shri Gangadhar Pimpalkhare of Pune at the tender age of ten. Her music is devoid of gimmickry and acrobatics, yet the moment she closes her eyes and sings the first Shadja in her performance, she connects with the listener and draws them into her world.

