News |  20 May 2017 15:04 |  By RnMTeam

SUNCÉBEAT 2017: two months to go!

MUMBAI: There’s just two months to go until SuncéBeat returns to Croatia for a week-long celebration of house, soul and disco at the stunning Garden resort of Tisno. Taking place on 19 to 26 July, this will be SuncéBeat’s eighth anniversary and also forms part of a 30-year milestone for its organisers, the much-loved event brand Southport Weekender.

With the festival’s legacy built on the spirit of togetherness and good vibes, its headliners include dance music figurehead David Morales, reggae Godfather David Rodigan plus stateside talents Dennis Ferrer and Louie Vega. Parisian crate-digger Jeremy Underground will provide a masterclass in rare house cuts, whilst South African duo Black Motion and rising star Jazzuelle further emphasizeSuncébeat’s international appeal – with the latter making his Croatia debut. Famed disco remixer John Morales sits alongside Terrence Parker and festival residents Souldynamic, whilst the likes of Peggy Gou, T Williams and Voyeur reflect a new breed of exciting selectors.

Festival goers can expect SuncéBeat’s authentic music offering to be equally matched with a carefully considered selection of venues, restaurants, and accommodation. Set within a stunning cove that overlooks the shimmering Adriatic Sea, SuncéBeat is a perfect location for relaxing during the daytime, and nights that are full of partying - with ticket holders also gaining full access to the internationally renowned Barbarella’s nightclub. In addition to the varied line-up offering, SuncéBeat’s now infamous boat parties will go on sale on 31 May, with an impressive fleet of 17 parties to pick from and a range of festival headliners confirmed as hosts. 

