News |  20 May 2017 14:02 |  By RnMTeam

German DJ and producer Eddie Thoneick releases new single 'Heart'

MUMBAI: German DJ and producer Eddie Thoneick has revealed his new single ‘Heart’, out now via Steve Angello’s size Records.

A strong example of his cleverly crafted production style, ‘Heart’ boasts striking synth patterns and crisp percussion, before an uplifting male vocal comes into play.

Eddie Thoneick has established himself as one of Germany’s most sought after production talents. Thoneick’s single ‘Lost In You’ with the legendary Erick Morillo has received nearly 2 million plays on Spotify alone. On the road, he has played revered venues worldwide, including London’s Ministry of Sound and Ibiza’s Pacha and Café Mambo.

Thoneick’s latest serving on Angello’s revered imprint is set to become a firm fixture on dancefloors worldwide and will add to Thoneick’s remarkable success.

Check out the song below:

