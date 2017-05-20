RadioandMusic
News |  20 May 2017 13:01 |  By RnMTeam

Camila Cabello releases debut single 'Crying in the Club'

MUMBAI: The wait is finally over. Camila Cabello finally dropped her debut single, 'Crying in the Club.' And it’s a banger!

"I'm so excited to share the first music from my album ‘The Hurting, the Healing, The Loving’. This video summarizes the message of my journey over the past couple years, from darkness to light, from lost to found," the 20-year-old told Complex days before the song and video were released. "The director, Emil Nava, and I are put our hearts into this and we hope you like it!"

The song-off her album, ‘The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving’—was written by Benny Blanco, Cabello and Sia. Blanco produced the song with Matt Beckley, Cashmere Cat and Happy Perez.

Check out the song below:

Camila Cabello Crying in the Club The Hurting the Healing The Loving
