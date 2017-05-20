RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 May 2017 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

9X Media launches SpotboyE Salaams theme song titled 'Salaami De'

MUMBAI: 9X Media launched the theme song 'Salaami De', for their awards property SpotboyE Salaams. This song is available on SpotboyE.com and is also aired on across the 9X Media Television Network Channels, namely 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan, 9X Jhakaas and 9XO.

‘Salaami De is composed and sung by Bollywood Music composer Jeet Gannguli. Bombay Basement rapper Bob Omulo has further added his cool vibe to this joie de vivre track. This song captures the glitz and glamour of Bollywood through a beautifully choreographed video directed by Blue Magic Films.

Speaking of the theme song 9X Media SVP and digital head Vibha Gosher said, “Salaami De captured the essence of our first SpotboyE Salaams. The ‘Salaami De’ video is beautifully choreographed keeping quintessential steps of Bollywood in mind. The video has almost touched one million video views on YouTube. Since the announcement in January 2017, SpotboyE Salaams have received love, affection and above all, a lot of respect from the Indian Film fraternity. Industry veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi have liked this unique approach towards awards and have appreciated our efforts towards honouring true talent. We chose to have one-on-one interactions with all the winners sharing their individual journeys with the winning films. We have generated some amazing content during our shoots with the winners which are being shared with our 20million+ audience across digital platforms besides the television audience. These candid conversations are also aired on 9XM and 9X Jalwa since 15 May 2017. This has been a great beginning for SpotboyE Salaams and we hope to continue celebrating Bollywood in the years to come”

Besides the ‘Salaami De’ theme Song, SpotboyE.com also features the complete journey of SpotboyE Salaams right from the creation of the trophy by sculptor Arzan Khambatta to exclusive interviews of the Salaam winners. All the content is available on SpotboyE.com and its social media communities.

Speaking of the limited edition trophy of SpotboyE Salaams, Gosher further added, “The trophy has been conceptualised, designed and created by ace sculptor Arzaan Khambata. This handcrafted limited edition piece of art reflects life and how celluloid captures it all. The beautiful artwork was appreciated by all the Salaam winners.”

Check out the song below:

Tags
SpotboyE Bollywood news 9X Media Salaami De 9XM 9X Jalwa 9X Tashan 9X Jhakaas 9XO SpotboyE Salaams
Related news
News | 16 Mar 2017

Bollywood singer Thomson Andrews goes international

MUMBAI: Thomson Andrews, who recently lent his voice as additional vocalist for ‘Rangoon’, has released his International pop-funk single ‘I Got Your Money’ on 15 March 2017.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2016

9XO joins forces with India's homegrown music property Ctrl Alt Dance

MUMBAI: Launched in 2012 9XO has been the one-stop destination for freshest international music in India. The music channel has joined forces with a music festival Ctrl Alt Dance for a pure underground music experience, which is returning to Goa for its third edition.

read more
News | 04 Nov 2016

Sunburn 10 announces new venue and phase 1 lineup

MUMBAI: Sunburn, one of the world's biggest music festivals, has just announced its new venue 'Sunburn Hills' - a privately owned 90 acre land at Kesnand on the Pune-Ahmadabad highway. India's leading electronic music brand bids farewell to Vagator, Goa as and is all set to move to a new address

read more
News | 01 Nov 2016

Lucky Ali to perform at Mumbai's Aksa beach

MUMBAI: Few can resist Lucky Ali's moving voice and thoughtful lyrics. The ‘Oh Sanam’ singer is going to perform live on 5 November 2016 around the coastline of Arabian Sea.  Where? You can’t afford to miss this concert as the venue is quite exotic.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2016

Five Things To Take Away From Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: The two-day long first edition of Bollywood Music Project came to a successful conclusion, despite the unavoidable rainfall on the second day and an eleventh hour headliner act replacement on the first.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

News
AIR formally joins DRM Consortium, which hails its achievements in completing phase one

NEW DELHI: Although All India Radio has been among the foremost countries in the progress in adopread more

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

Press Releases
Who is the Popular RJ in India today?

MUMBAI: The India Radio Forum’s, Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017 being held at QLA The Kilaread more

News
RJ Nitin to make a Big (FM) move

MUMBAI: Recently, Big FM revamped its Delhi station into a 'Retro’ one with an appealing tagread more

top# 5 articles

1
Asian Underground music is an identity; it is not only a sound, it is ever evolving sound: Karsh Kale

MUMBAI: Karsh Kale, the Indian-American composer/multi-instrumentalist is a one man orchestra. His sound is straightforward, energised and beyond...read more

2
9X Media launches SpotboyE Salaams theme song titled 'Salaami De'

MUMBAI: 9X Media launched the theme song 'Salaami De', for their awards property SpotboyE Salaams. This song is available on SpotboyE.com and is...read more

3
Online trolls are worst bullies: Kesha

MUMBAI: Singer Kesha feels online trolls are the worst kind of bullies. Kesha, who has been a victim of social media trolls several times, says the...read more

4
'The Other Side': A clash of ideas by Avneesh and Karan is the sound of an amazing track

MUMBAI: Avneesh Gadgil, the self-taught music producer/DJ defines his life through sound. His music is experimental and finely blended with...read more

5
I'm a huge fan of Justin Bieber: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says he is a huge fan of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and had a great time at his concert here earlier...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group