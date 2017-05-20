9X Media launches SpotboyE Salaams theme song titled 'Salaami De'

MUMBAI: 9X Media launched the theme song 'Salaami De', for their awards property SpotboyE Salaams. This song is available on SpotboyE.com and is also aired on across the 9X Media Television Network Channels, namely 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan, 9X Jhakaas and 9XO.

‘Salaami De is composed and sung by Bollywood Music composer Jeet Gannguli. Bombay Basement rapper Bob Omulo has further added his cool vibe to this joie de vivre track. This song captures the glitz and glamour of Bollywood through a beautifully choreographed video directed by Blue Magic Films.

Speaking of the theme song 9X Media SVP and digital head Vibha Gosher said, “Salaami De captured the essence of our first SpotboyE Salaams. The ‘Salaami De’ video is beautifully choreographed keeping quintessential steps of Bollywood in mind. The video has almost touched one million video views on YouTube. Since the announcement in January 2017, SpotboyE Salaams have received love, affection and above all, a lot of respect from the Indian Film fraternity. Industry veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi have liked this unique approach towards awards and have appreciated our efforts towards honouring true talent. We chose to have one-on-one interactions with all the winners sharing their individual journeys with the winning films. We have generated some amazing content during our shoots with the winners which are being shared with our 20million+ audience across digital platforms besides the television audience. These candid conversations are also aired on 9XM and 9X Jalwa since 15 May 2017. This has been a great beginning for SpotboyE Salaams and we hope to continue celebrating Bollywood in the years to come”

Besides the ‘Salaami De’ theme Song, SpotboyE.com also features the complete journey of SpotboyE Salaams right from the creation of the trophy by sculptor Arzan Khambatta to exclusive interviews of the Salaam winners. All the content is available on SpotboyE.com and its social media communities.

Speaking of the limited edition trophy of SpotboyE Salaams, Gosher further added, “The trophy has been conceptualised, designed and created by ace sculptor Arzaan Khambata. This handcrafted limited edition piece of art reflects life and how celluloid captures it all. The beautiful artwork was appreciated by all the Salaam winners.”

Check out the song below: