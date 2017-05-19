Singer Hrishikesh Chury feels responsible towards 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: 'Taang Uthake' singer Hrishikesh Chury has joined the grand jury of Zee TV's 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'.

For the uninitiated, the reality show has three judges Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali. Apart from them, there is also a jury of 30 music personalities. These are people associated with different aspects of music. Chury will be seen joining this panel in the upcoming episodes.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of a reality show that was a pioneer in this field,” expressed Chury.

He further added, “The kids are amazing. They are doing such a good job that it gets very difficult to judge them.”

The singer further added that being a part of a panel of 30 may seem like an easy job to most but it’s a huge responsibility. “They sound so good live. What you see on television is just half as good. So, our responsibility as a panelist just doubles up. One has to be very accurate with the marks,” explained he.

Being a part of a panel of 30 judges means getting closer to the music fraternity. When asked if the singer looks at this as a good opportunity to learn more he stated, “It is definitely a learning experience. I know most of the panelist and I have got to connect with the others.”

Chury has shot two episodes and they will be aired this Saturday-Sunday.