News |  19 May 2017 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Ranveer Singh urges youth to rebel via music

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh has urged Indian youth not to hold back and show their rebel side through music.

In a new video campaign by youth brand JACK&JONES, the actor has shown his singing skills along with four faces who got an opportunity to rap to a video with the actor himself.

On the launch of the second edition of the campaign, Ranveer said: "#DONTHOLDBACK started off as a very small idea, and eventually evolved to a campaign that is now larger than life. The kind of responses that we received for the digital contest was truly exhilarating.

"The final track that the four rapper boys and I worked on has undoubtedly the most unabashed, unapologetic vibe to it which truly embodies the spirit of the campaign. I am truly grateful for having been given the chance to encourage the talent that the youth of our country possess"

#DONTHOLDBACK promises to inspire youth of the country to have a "don't give-a-damn" attitude.

(Source: IANS)

Ranveer Singh music JACK&JONES #DONTHOLDBACK
