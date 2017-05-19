Kriti wraps 'Bareilly ki Barfi' shoot with colourful song

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says that the shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ has been wrapped up with the filming of a "colourful song".

Kriti on Friday shared a glimpse of the song along with actor Ayushmann Khurrana and captioned it: "Wrapped 'Bareilly ki Barfi' with a super fun colourful song! Ayushmann. Ashwiny Iyer".

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ is all set to hit the screens on 21 July.

The film is a quirky romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

The film will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straight-forward and liberated girl.

Kriti is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Raabta’ directed by Dinesh Vijan. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Jim Sarbh. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen doing a cameo in the title song of the film.

