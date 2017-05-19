RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 May 2017 19:57 |  By RnMTeam

I'm a huge fan of Justin Bieber: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant says he is a huge fan of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and had a great time at his concert here earlier this month.

While people had mixed reactions to Bieber's maiden performance in India as part of his Purpose World Tour, Salim says he doesn't have any harsh comments to make on the singer.

"I am a huge fan of Justin Bieber. I had a great time at the concert and I am of the view that being unnecessarily harsh to someone is not always acceptable," Salim, who earlier made his debut as an RJ with newly launched show "#Salim" on 92.7 BIG FM, said in a statement.

Salim said that Bieber's songs are "very innovative and loved by everyone".

Popular Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Annu Malik, Remo D'Souza, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Rampal, Sridevi, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Raveena Tandon also attended Bieber's concert, which took place at the D.Y. Patil Stadium.

(Source : IANS)

Tags
Salim Merchant Justin Bieber
Related news
News | 13 May 2017

I'm disappointed that Justin Bieber lip-synced: Ash King

MUMBAI: Singer Ash King is disappointed that Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber lip-synced during his maiden performance in India.

read more
News | 13 May 2017

Bieber's OMG moments during his Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: The Justin Bieber Purpose India Tour, one of the most hyped concerts in India turned out to be a huge disappointment for many, but the 23-year-old kept the entertainment quotient high by doing things that kept fans heartbeats racing.

read more
News | 13 May 2017

My daughters, I watched Bieber's concert peacefully: Arjun

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal has denied reports that photographers were 'unruly' with his daughters -- Mahikaa and Myra -- at Canadian pop star Justin Biebers concert here. He says his family watched the performance and went home peacefully.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

Media persons face tough time in covering Bieber show

MUMBAI: Media persons invited to cover popstar Justin Bieber's live show here experienced huge difficulties in entering the venue on Wednesday.

read more
News | 11 May 2017

12-year-old fan flies alone to Mumbai for Bieber concert

MUMBAI: This is one die-hard fan even pop star Justin Bieber would be proud of.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 19: Sony MIX pushes back MTV Beats; Mastiii remains on top

MUMBAI: In week 19 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) Mastiii increaread more

News
AIR formally joins DRM Consortium, which hails its achievements in completing phase one

NEW DELHI: Although All India Radio has been among the foremost countries in the progress in adopread more

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

Press Releases
Who is the Popular RJ in India today?

MUMBAI: The India Radio Forum’s, Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017 being held at QLA The Kilaread more

News
RJ Nitin to make a Big (FM) move

MUMBAI: Recently, Big FM revamped its Delhi station into a 'Retro’ one with an appealing tagread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kriti wraps 'Bareilly ki Barfi' shoot with colourful song

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon says that the shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ has been wrapped up with the filming of a "colourful...read more

2
'Jaanu Meri Jaan' refixed for 'Behen Hogi Teri'

MUMBAI: Popular music producer Rishi Rich and singer Juggy D have got together to refix the popular 1990 song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ for the forthcoming...read more

3
Damdaar launch of 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi' song

MUMBAI: The most nostalgic anthem of our childhood, 'Lakdi Ki Kaathi' was launched in an incredibly Damdaar way today in the presence of cast and...read more

4
Feroz Abbas Khan finds success of 'Mughal-e-Azam' musical encouraging

MUMBAI: Filmmaker-stage director Feroz Abbas Khan considers the success of the stage version of K. Asifs magnum opus ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ encouraging as...read more

5
Tubelight's 'Radio' song setting new milestones

MUMBAI: 'Tubelight' is setting milestones after milestones for the film industry. It is breaking records even before its release especially the song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group