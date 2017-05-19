RadioandMusic
'Guest Iin London' releases first song 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Guest Iin London' have released the first song from the film titled 'Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi.'

‘Guest Iin London’ is an upcoming Indian Bollywood comedy film, written and directed by Ashwni Dhir. It stars Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Kriti Kharbanda and Tanvi Azmi. Produced by Panorama Studios and co produced by Nishant Pitti it is the sequel to 2010 film ‘Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?’

‘Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi’ is a peppy dance number. The song has been crooned by Raghav Sachar and Tarannum Mallik and composed by Raghav Sachar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. ‘Guest Iin London’ is slated to release on 16 June 2017.

The song showcases the lead pair Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda dancing crazily at their friend’s wedding.

Check out the song below:

