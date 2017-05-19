RadioandMusic
News |  19 May 2017 14:44 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: 10 things you should know about Arko Pravo Mukherjee

MUMBAI: To fire up Arko Pravo Mukherjee's birthday on a high note, we at Radioandmusic.com thought of bringing together some lesser known facts about the music composer-singer on this special day. Arko Pravo Mukherjee, is an Indian music composer, singer, and songwriter, working in the Bollywood film industry since 2012. Here are some fine aspects that you should know about him. Read on.

· Born on 19 May, Arko holds an MBBS degree, also a gold medalist. However, his interest in music made him leave medicine and the city of joy and try his luck in Mumbai in 2008.

·Arko graduated with MBBS in 2007 from Burdwan Medical College and completed his internship at Calcutta Medical College.

· Arko Pravo Mukherjee was born to Dr Apurba Kumar Mukherjee and Mahasweta Mukherjee in Kolkata, West Bengal. He did his basic school studies at Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Kolkata.

· 'Jism 2' was Arko’s debut film as a music composer and lyricist.

· Arko is the first Indian singer- songwriter to enter USA Billboard Charts.

· He received both Stardust Awards for Best Debut Music and Best Debut Lyrics for ‘Jism 2’ in 2012.

· His song 'Reeva' has become the No.1 breakout song for the Billboard Dance Club 50 Charts.

· Before venturing into Bollywood, he has released a Hindi non-film album ‘Mira’ (2011) on Silk Road Communications along with Bishwadeb Bhaumik aka DEB.

· His most recent release is ‘Kaari Kaari’, a brand new song sung by Asees Kaur and Arko Pravo himself from the movie ‘Dobaara’. Being the music director for the film, he said this is his ‘first time’ in the supernatural genre.

· In one interview he said that he is looking at collaborating with mainstream artists like Bruno Mars, John Legend amongst others. Something big coming up it seems!

