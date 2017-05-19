Akasa to participate in World For All - Animal Adoptions

MUMBAI: Akasa will be participating in World For All - Animal Adoptions which is a Mumbai based animal welfare group rooting for stray animal adoptions. Akasa is a dog lover and has a great love for her own dog. She is a part of this welfare group and supports their initiatives year on year by donating money as she cannot adopt another dog. The event will be held on 20 May at Little Door, Andheri.

Akasa Singh is trained classical singer and hails from a musical family. She began her singing career at the age of 17. Her claim to fame was when she was featured in ‘Angels of Rock’ (MTV) and ‘India’s Raw Star’ (Star Plus) that gave her the big Bollywood break with ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ (Sanam Teri Kasam) in 2016.

Also, her last single ‘Pop The Bottle’ was a fun song which was released on 22 March 2017. It was composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Badshah, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravjivani lent their voices to this peppy number.

Currently, Akasa is being managed exclusively by Sony Music India.