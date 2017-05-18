RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2017 18:27 |  By RnMTeam

Tubelight's 'Radio' song setting new milestones

MUMBAI: 'Tubelight' is setting milestones after milestones for the film industry. It is breaking records even before its release especially the song ‘Radio’ which has been number one trending song. Audiences from all over the world are hooked on to the radio step. The makers of ‘Tubelight’ have introduced ‘Tubelight Emoji’ and have joined hand with Facebook to create a ‘feature cover video’ for the official film page.

Commenting on this, Salman Khan Films COO Amar Butala said, “Our main aim is to steer away from the regular path. We have done things differently for every Salman Khan Film and ‘Tubelight’ is no different. Considering Salman Khan and his super stardom, Facebook is one of the best platforms to help us reach out to his fans and lead ‘Tubelight’ to greater success.”

EveryMedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. CEO Gautam B. Thakker added, “We, as a digital agency are always looking to innovate and set new trends. Salman Khan Films and Facebook have been extremely supportive in helping us set new benchmarks in the digital universe. The cover video feature is a first for any Bollywood film and we hope to set more benchmarks through our efforts.”

The song radio has got 12 million views in just 24 hours and it is the number one trending song in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, New Zealand and more. Within 24 hours the song is not only dominating Indian airwaves but is also topping charts in other countries world over by trending on YouTube.

“I knew people in India would love the song but seeing the same response in other countries like Germany, Australia just makes it phenomenal. Bus Antarctica mein pahuchna hai,’’ says an ecstatic Kabir Khan.

“This was our strategy, to have the song LIVE across 100+ platforms so that globally we block fans mind space that has also led to this Global trend,” added Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal.

‘Tubelight’ is produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. ‘Tubelight’ will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.

Tags
Tubelight radio Tubelight emoji Salman Khan
Related news
News | 17 May 2017

Turn up the 'Radio', the first 'Tubelight' song is about to reach four million

MUMBAI: ‘Radio’ is the first track of the most awaited film of the year ‘Tubelight’, starring Salman Khan. Composed by the musical genius Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Amit Mishra.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Kabir Khan goes the extra mile for Tubelight's 'The Radio Song'

MUMBAI: Here's some exciting piece of information for Salman Khan fans! The actor will be launching the first song of ‘Tubelight’ in Dubai on the 16 May amidst much fanfare. With just one day to go, Dubai is prepping to be lit up with the actor’s charm.

read more
News | 12 May 2017

'Radio': The first song of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will be out on 16 May

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is all set to entice his fans once again with his forthcoming movie Tubelight during Eid 2017, teased his fans yesterday as he leaked a clue around his first song release.

read more
News | 05 May 2017

Salman's bodyguard appointed for Bieber's security

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera has been roped in to handle the security for the Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been considered the most trusted aide of Salman for over 20 years.

read more
News | 05 Apr 2017

Iulia Vantur has Bollywood mainstream voice: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who teamed up with Iulia Vantur for his latest album 'Aap Se Mausiiquii', says she has a Bollywood mainstream voice.

read more

RnM Biz

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

Press Releases
Who is the Popular RJ in India today?

MUMBAI: The India Radio Forum’s, Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017 being held at QLA The Kilaread more

News
RJ Nitin to make a Big (FM) move

MUMBAI: Recently, Big FM revamped its Delhi station into a 'Retro’ one with an appealing tagread more

Press Releases
Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ with Big FM's new show #SALIM

MUMBAI: Big FM, has been constantly creating shows that are successful in alluring its audience read more

News
New portal to help ease of broadcast business

NEW DELHI: A new online 'broadcastseva' portal has been launched by the Information andread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Jaanu Meri Jaan' refixed for 'Behen Hogi Teri'

MUMBAI: Popular music producer Rishi Rich and singer Juggy D have got together to refix the popular 1990 song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ for the forthcoming...read more

2
German electronic music producer The Micronaut to debut in India

MUMBAI: This is indeed big for the music fraternity who are into the electronic music space. Micronaut, the German electronic music producer and...read more

3
Nick Carter 'heartbroken' over father's death

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is heartbroken as his father Robert Carter is no more. Robert Carter was only 65 years old. So far, very...read more

4
Singer Chris Cornell dead

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has passed away. He was 52. The Grammy-winning rocker was here performing with...read more

5
Jonas Blue presents music video for his latest single 'Mama' feat. William Singe

MUMBAI: The UK's biggest global breakthrough artist of 2016, Jonas Blue, has now revealed the official music video for his latest single 'Mama' feat...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group