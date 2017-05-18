Tubelight's 'Radio' song setting new milestones

MUMBAI: 'Tubelight' is setting milestones after milestones for the film industry. It is breaking records even before its release especially the song ‘Radio’ which has been number one trending song. Audiences from all over the world are hooked on to the radio step. The makers of ‘Tubelight’ have introduced ‘Tubelight Emoji’ and have joined hand with Facebook to create a ‘feature cover video’ for the official film page.

Commenting on this, Salman Khan Films COO Amar Butala said, “Our main aim is to steer away from the regular path. We have done things differently for every Salman Khan Film and ‘Tubelight’ is no different. Considering Salman Khan and his super stardom, Facebook is one of the best platforms to help us reach out to his fans and lead ‘Tubelight’ to greater success.”

EveryMedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd. CEO Gautam B. Thakker added, “We, as a digital agency are always looking to innovate and set new trends. Salman Khan Films and Facebook have been extremely supportive in helping us set new benchmarks in the digital universe. The cover video feature is a first for any Bollywood film and we hope to set more benchmarks through our efforts.”

The song radio has got 12 million views in just 24 hours and it is the number one trending song in Australia, Canada, Germany, India, New Zealand and more. Within 24 hours the song is not only dominating Indian airwaves but is also topping charts in other countries world over by trending on YouTube.

“I knew people in India would love the song but seeing the same response in other countries like Germany, Australia just makes it phenomenal. Bus Antarctica mein pahuchna hai,’’ says an ecstatic Kabir Khan.

“This was our strategy, to have the song LIVE across 100+ platforms so that globally we block fans mind space that has also led to this Global trend,” added Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal.

‘Tubelight’ is produced by Salma Khan and Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. ‘Tubelight’ will release in cinemas worldwide on Eid.