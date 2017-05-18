RadioandMusic
News |  18 May 2017 18:58 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Carter 'heartbroken' over father's death

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is heartbroken as his father Robert Carter is no more.

Robert Carter was only 65 years old. So far, very few details are being revealed about the cause of death, reports billboard.com.

Nick and his brother and singer Aaron Carter took to social media on Wednesday, giving statements regarding the personal family situation.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night...," Nick tweeted on Wednesday.

He also wrote: "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

Coping with the loss, Aaron mourned his father by posting photos of the two together, revealing his "heart is completely shattered".

Aaron also called his father his "real life super hero" and is "really messed up right now" with this tragedy.

Robert featured on the family's reality TV show "House of Carters". In early 2012, their sister Leslie Carter died at age 25. Robert leaves behind his wife Jane and his children, including Aaron, Nick and Angel.\

(Source: IANS)

