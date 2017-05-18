RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2017 18:30 |  By RnMTeam

Lucy Rose's India Cinema Tour 2017 to arrive in Mumbai

MUMBAI: England-based singer/songwriter Lucy Rose is all set for her India Cinema Tour with a live show and screening of 'Something's Changing'. Her new album 'Something's Changing' will be out on 7 July 2017. She will be performing in Mumbai on 27 May at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru.

After two albums, Lucy Rose with this album strives to get to somewhere other than the usual pop objective, a place of deep connection and poignant unaffected truth. This album through the frayed loveliness of her vocals brings out a delicious soulful thing of mellifluous, rolling, natural beauty. Real emotions, unprocessed, and people playing in the same room was 'Lucy' way of making her third album.

The music/travel documentary accompanying her third album covers her two-month tour along with her guitar to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Mexico, playing free shows, staying with fans and ‘falling back in love with making music’. The documentary of her experience there, fans blocking the street outside a gig above a launderette, trying to sleep on endless inter-city bus rides, connecting with a friend-fan who tells her ‘for me music is God’, living with families in out of the way towns and overwhelmed by the kindness and faith in music of those she met, is deeply moving.

She will also be performing in India on 23-24 May 2017 at OddBird Theatre and Foundation, Delhi and on 26 May at Royal Opera House.

Tickets are available on cleartrip.

Tags
Lucy Rose India Cinema Tour Something's Changing OddBird Theatre Foundation Royal Opera House The Humming Tree
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2017

Laxmi Bomb's songs to feature in 'Tikli & Laxmi Bomb' and TVF's new show 'Insiders'

MUMBAI: 'Laxmi Bomb', the electro-pop outfit from Mumbai that sums up the sound of the streets of Mumbai, is famous for their unique mix of ‘raanti-rap’ driven vocals.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Boiler Room continues its Indian journey; second show in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Boiler Room in association with Budweiser ‘Discover What’s Brewing’ event series continues its India journey with their second show in Bengaluru on 7 April.

read more
News | 06 Mar 2017

Reunion Island trio Corvec to debut in India

MUMBAI: Reunion Island-based live electronica trio Corvec, will travel India for the debut multicity tour in March 2017.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2017

The Raghu Dixit Project to perform at 'Underneath the Stars' festival

MUMBAI: One of India's best contemporary folk bands, The Raghu Dixit Project which is currently India's biggest cultural export, is all set to play at Underneath the Stars festival in Barnsley.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2016

Mike Posner's India tour announced; Prateek Kuhad to join as supporting act

MUMBAI: Acclaimed songwriter and record producer Mike Posner of the ‘I Took A Pill in Ibiza’ fame will perform in three Indian cities in the next month, January 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

Press Releases
Who is the Popular RJ in India today?

MUMBAI: The India Radio Forum’s, Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017 being held at QLA The Kilaread more

News
RJ Nitin to make a Big (FM) move

MUMBAI: Recently, Big FM revamped its Delhi station into a 'Retro’ one with an appealing tagread more

Press Releases
Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ with Big FM's new show #SALIM

MUMBAI: Big FM, has been constantly creating shows that are successful in alluring its audience read more

News
New portal to help ease of broadcast business

NEW DELHI: A new online 'broadcastseva' portal has been launched by the Information andread more

top# 5 articles

1
German electronic music producer The Micronaut to debut in India

MUMBAI: This is indeed big for the music fraternity who are into the electronic music space. Micronaut, the German electronic music producer and...read more

2
Nick Carter 'heartbroken' over father's death

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is heartbroken as his father Robert Carter is no more. Robert Carter was only 65 years old. So far, very...read more

3
Conro unveils next Monstercat release 'Lay Low' ft. David Benjamin

MUMBAI: After an impressive string of releases so far this year including remixes of Martin Garrix's 'Scared To Be Lonely' and Martin Solveig’s ‘...read more

4
A very important family member of our favourite singers - Pets

MUMBAI: Pets are not human but they display a lot of human qualities like strong personalities, emotions, etc. While pets are mere domesticated...read more

5
I was never confident; Tarsame Mittal backed me up: Mourjo Chatterjee, On Stage Talents

MUMBAI: India's multi-genre talent agency specialising in artist management, curation, IP's, talent bookings and tour management, On Stage Talents...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group