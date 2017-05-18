Lucy Rose's India Cinema Tour 2017 to arrive in Mumbai

MUMBAI: England-based singer/songwriter Lucy Rose is all set for her India Cinema Tour with a live show and screening of 'Something's Changing'. Her new album 'Something's Changing' will be out on 7 July 2017. She will be performing in Mumbai on 27 May at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru.

After two albums, Lucy Rose with this album strives to get to somewhere other than the usual pop objective, a place of deep connection and poignant unaffected truth. This album through the frayed loveliness of her vocals brings out a delicious soulful thing of mellifluous, rolling, natural beauty. Real emotions, unprocessed, and people playing in the same room was 'Lucy' way of making her third album.

The music/travel documentary accompanying her third album covers her two-month tour along with her guitar to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Mexico, playing free shows, staying with fans and ‘falling back in love with making music’. The documentary of her experience there, fans blocking the street outside a gig above a launderette, trying to sleep on endless inter-city bus rides, connecting with a friend-fan who tells her ‘for me music is God’, living with families in out of the way towns and overwhelmed by the kindness and faith in music of those she met, is deeply moving.

She will also be performing in India on 23-24 May 2017 at OddBird Theatre and Foundation, Delhi and on 26 May at Royal Opera House.

Tickets are available on cleartrip.