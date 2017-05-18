German electronic music producer The Micronaut to debut in India

MUMBAI: This is indeed big for the music fraternity who are into the electronic music space. Micronaut, the German electronic music producer and multi-instrumentalist is all set for his India debut in June 2017. In association with M/R and presented by Mixtape, his India tour will include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune from 8-11 June 2017. Considered by many as a one-man orchestra, Stefan Streck has recently released his third full-length album, ‘Forms’ on Acker Records, Germany. Mumbai-based OX7GEN aka Aditya Ashok will be supporting The Micronaut on all the shows of his India tour. OX7GEN himself will be launching his new EP as this tour is part of his extended EP launch that will span over June and July.

Germany is known for producing quality electronic music and musicians and Leipzig-based musician, Stefan Streck aka The Micronaut is yet more proof of this. Stefan has built a bridge between him and the audience with a timeless mixture of electronica and broken beats. The musical snapshots of The Micronaut draw their expressive power and liveliness from a play of contrasts: between two-steps, broken bass music rhythms and stomping straightness, between catchy melodies and subliminal drama, between electronic sound synthesis and human vocals. These little bits and pieces might be of very different nature, but together they complement each other and work in perfect harmony, creating the big picture.

His love for the details:

“I’m going to play some tracks from my latest album 'Forms', some unreleased stuff and of course some older songs from my first two albums. My set will be intense, diverse and energetic. I will put a lot of time in preparing the set for this special opportunity. I’m also interested in meeting new people and learning about the culture. Hopefully these shows are the first of many more to come. I´m really excited to begin this journey,” said Stefan on his India tour.

The Micronaut Boiler Room Berlin Live Set

Ashok's love for Drum and Bass is no secret, but he brings a myriad of influences to OX7GEN's sound. Being a producer-DJ and a live drummer adds layers of versatility, levelling to a one of a kind dance floor experience. Ashok has managed to make his presence felt by playing every major festival right from the beaches of Goa's Sunburn and Supersonic festival to the hills of north India’s Escape Festival, he has been a part of Bacardi NH7 Weekender's Electronic stage for three years in a row, BASS Camp festival and many more.

OX7GEN - Recess EP

The tour is organised by Mixtape who have actively worked with international talent who want to develop a market for themselves in India and Micronaut believes in this ideology. Micronaut will be performing in Delhi on 8 June at Def Col Social, 9 June at antisocial, Mumbai, 10 June at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru and on11 June at High Spirits, Pune.