RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 May 2017 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

German electronic music producer The Micronaut to debut in India

MUMBAI: This is indeed big for the music fraternity who are into the electronic music space. Micronaut, the German electronic music producer and multi-instrumentalist is all set for his India debut in June 2017. In association with M/R and presented by Mixtape, his India tour will include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune from 8-11 June 2017. Considered by many as a one-man orchestra, Stefan Streck has recently released his third full-length album, ‘Forms’ on Acker Records, Germany. Mumbai-based OX7GEN aka Aditya Ashok will be supporting The Micronaut on all the shows of his India tour. OX7GEN himself will be launching his new EP as this tour is part of his extended EP launch that will span over June and July.

Germany is known for producing quality electronic music and musicians and Leipzig-based musician, Stefan Streck aka The Micronaut is yet more proof of this. Stefan has built a bridge between him and the audience with a timeless mixture of electronica and broken beats. The musical snapshots of The Micronaut draw their expressive power and liveliness from a play of contrasts: between two-steps, broken bass music rhythms and stomping straightness, between catchy melodies and subliminal drama, between electronic sound synthesis and human vocals. These little bits and pieces might be of very different nature, but together they complement each other and work in perfect harmony, creating the big picture.

His love for the details:

“I’m going to play some tracks from my latest album 'Forms', some unreleased stuff and of course some older songs from my first two albums. My set will be intense, diverse and energetic. I will put a lot of time in preparing the set for this special opportunity. I’m also interested in meeting new people and learning about the culture. Hopefully these shows are the first of many more to come. I´m really excited to begin this journey,” said Stefan on his India tour.

The Micronaut Boiler Room Berlin Live Set

Ashok's love for Drum and Bass is no secret, but he brings a myriad of influences to OX7GEN's sound. Being a producer-DJ and a live drummer adds layers of versatility, levelling to a one of a kind dance floor experience. Ashok has managed to make his presence felt by playing every major festival right from the beaches of Goa's Sunburn and Supersonic festival to the hills of north India’s Escape Festival, he has been a part of Bacardi NH7 Weekender's Electronic stage for three years in a row, BASS Camp festival and many more.

OX7GEN - Recess EP

The tour is organised by Mixtape who have actively worked with international talent who want to develop a market for themselves in India and Micronaut believes in this ideology. Micronaut will be performing in Delhi on 8 June at Def Col Social, 9 June at antisocial, Mumbai, 10 June at The Humming Tree, Bengaluru and on11 June at High Spirits, Pune.

Tags
Micronaut M/R Mixtape Stefan Streck Forms Acker Records OX7GEN Aditya Ashok NH7 Weekender Bass Camp Festival Supersonic
Related news
News | 06 Apr 2017

Mixtape's RWND to feature Vinayak^A meets NoLatency and Frame/Frame

MUMBAI: Mixtape's live electronica night, FRWD, will complete one year this April (2017) with a special 12th edition titled, RWND, on Friday 14 April 2017 at antiSOCIAL in Khar.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2017

Music across the world moves in cycles: Nikhil Chinapa

MUMBAI: Popular DJ, VJ and the man behind Submerge, Nikhil Chanapa says, music genres across the world move in phases.

read more
News | 22 Mar 2017

I work on projects that challenge me, says DJ Nucleya

MUMBAI: DJ Nucleya, popular for songs like ‘Akkad Bakkad’ and ‘Let's nacho’, says he likes to challenge himself as a musician, and picks projects on that basis only.

read more
Siddhartha
News | 21 Mar 2017

Trump's immigration policy short-sighted: Indian-American musician

MUMBAI: Immigrants are the backbone of American society and a big contributor to the US economy, says Indian-American musician Siddhartha Khosla, who believes US President Donald Trump's immigration policies lack foresight and will take the country backward.

read more
News | 14 Mar 2017

Shailendra Singh and Nikhil Chinapa saga takes the social route with Nawed Khan

MUMBAI: This was a while ago. Dance music's biggest convention ADE Global Sessions returned to Mumbai for the second time on the 23-25 February 2017.

read more

RnM Biz

News
After Mukta Barwe, MY FM brings Makrand Anaspure on board

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio division of Dainik Bhaskar group decided on going user-friendly sometimread more

Press Releases
Who is the Popular RJ in India today?

MUMBAI: The India Radio Forum’s, Excellence in Radio Awards (ERA) 2017 being held at QLA The Kilaread more

News
RJ Nitin to make a Big (FM) move

MUMBAI: Recently, Big FM revamped its Delhi station into a 'Retro’ one with an appealing tagread more

Press Releases
Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ with Big FM's new show #SALIM

MUMBAI: Big FM, has been constantly creating shows that are successful in alluring its audience read more

News
New portal to help ease of broadcast business

NEW DELHI: A new online 'broadcastseva' portal has been launched by the Information andread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nick Carter 'heartbroken' over father's death

MUMBAI: Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is heartbroken as his father Robert Carter is no more. Robert Carter was only 65 years old. So far, very...read more

2
German electronic music producer The Micronaut to debut in India

MUMBAI: This is indeed big for the music fraternity who are into the electronic music space. Micronaut, the German electronic music producer and...read more

3
'Jaanu Meri Jaan' refixed for 'Behen Hogi Teri'

MUMBAI: Popular music producer Rishi Rich and singer Juggy D have got together to refix the popular 1990 song ‘Jaanu Meri Jaan’ for the forthcoming...read more

4
Tubelight's 'Radio' song setting new milestones

MUMBAI: 'Tubelight' is setting milestones after milestones for the film industry. It is breaking records even before its release especially the song...read more

5
Singer Chris Cornell dead

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has passed away. He was 52. The Grammy-winning rocker was here performing with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group