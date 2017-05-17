Watch Harry Styles documentary on Apple Music

MUMBAI: As Apple Music continues to feature more exclusive content, former One Direction member Harry Styles released his musical documentary exclusively on Apple Music on 15 May.

The documentary, aptly named Harry Styles: Behind the Album is a behind the scenes look at Styles’ first solo album. From the already released singles, the album will be a departure from the British boy band member’s earlier sounds. As Styles puts it, “I kind of wanted to see if I could write something that people liked without knowing everything about me.”

Exclusive music documentaries are Apple Music’s forte at the moment. Early into the platform’s original launch, Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour had been an Apple Music exclusive release. The streaming service is ramping up exclusives into 2017 with new music documentaries and original content as well.

Not only are music documentaries featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kygo coming to Apple Music, but an unreleased Prince film is on the table as well. Apple has seemingly been more on top of its Apple Music exclusive video content that features musical artists, while its other original content has yet to be seen.

Publicly announced, and already delayed, Carpool Karaoke will be released later this year as should Planet of the Apps. This mixed content approach, of original series and musical documentaries, has shown that Apple won’t be taking just any one direction.